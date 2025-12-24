CPL Naples Acquires Greenspire & Associates

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPL Naples, a leading provider of premium landscape, hardscape, irrigation, and site-work services in Southwest Florida, today announced the acquisition of Greenspire & Associates, a respected landscape services firm known for its design-forward approach and long-standing client relationships.The acquisition further strengthens CPL Naples’ position as a full-service landscape partner for residential communities, commercial properties, and private estates throughout Collier County and the greater Naples market.“This acquisition aligns with CPL Naples’ long-term growth strategy and our commitment to operational excellence,” said David Shutts, Chief Operating Officer of CPL Naples. “Greenspire & Associates has earned a strong reputation for quality, professionalism, and client service. By integrating our teams, we are expanding our capabilities while maintaining the service standards and trusted relationships Greenspire’s clients expect.”Greg Shanabarger, Founder of Greenspire & Associates, added, “After many years of building Greenspire & Associates, it was important to find a partner that shared our values, standards, and commitment to our clients and team. CPL Naples brings the operational strength, resources, and culture needed to support our clients long-term while honoring the relationships and quality we’ve built. I’m confident this partnership positions everyone for continued success.”Greenspire & Associates’ existing clients will experience a seamless transition, with continuity of service by familiar team members and expanded access to CPL Naples’ broader operational platform, including hardscape construction, irrigation systems, landscape lighting, drainage solutions, and large-scale enhancement projects.What This Means for ClientsContinued service and relationship continuityExpanded service offerings under one integrated platformIncreased operational capacity, scheduling reliability, and quality controlAccess to CPL Naples’ enhanced safety, training, and quality-assurance standardsWhat This Means for EmployeesLong-term stability within a growing organizationExpanded training, leadership development, and career advancement opportunitiesIntegration into a safety-focused, performance-driven cultureCPL Naples noted that the acquisition is part of a disciplined growth strategy focused on partnering with high-quality firms that share a commitment to craftsmanship, professionalism, and client satisfaction.“Growth for us is about alignment and execution,” Shutts added. “Greenspire & Associates is a strong cultural and operational fit, and together we are positioned to deliver an even higher level of service across Southwest Florida.”About CPL NaplesCPL Naples is a full-service landscape company based in Naples, Florida, providing landscape maintenance, enhancements, hardscape construction, irrigation, lighting, drainage, and site-work services. CPL Naples serves residential communities, commercial properties, and private estates throughout Southwest Florida with a focus on quality execution, safety, and long-term client partnerships.About Greenspire & AssociatesGreenspire & Associates is a Southwest Florida-based landscape services firm recognized for its thoughtful design, attention to detail, and trusted client relationships.

