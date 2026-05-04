Epoch Automotive in Doylestown enhances diagnostic and repair accuracy with newly updated Ford-compatible software, supporting modern system coverage for Fords.

Epoch Automotive (NASDAQ:EA)

Adding updated Ford software strengthens our ability to diagnose concerns quickly and provide accurate guidance to our customers.” — Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoch Automotive Acquires Updated Software for Ford

Epoch Automotive, an independent auto repair facility serving Bucks County, has expanded its diagnostic capabilities with newly updated software designed for Ford vehicles. The upgrade enables deeper access to system data, programming functions, and guided troubleshooting procedures, supporting the shop’s commitment to transparent and reliable auto repair in Doylestown.

The updated platform enhances the shop’s ability to service modern Ford powertrains, electronic control units, safety modules, hybrid systems, and communication networks. With the increased coverage, technicians can identify drivability issues, intermittent sensor faults, and network communication interruptions with greater precision.

As vehicle systems continue to evolve, independent repair facilities increasingly depend on ongoing software updates to maintain accuracy and keep pace with manufacturer standards. By incorporating Ford’s latest diagnostic resources, Epoch Automotive ensures that customers have a local option for dependable diagnostics without the need to visit a dealership.

The shop, located at 243 Harvey Ave Suite 102, Doylestown, PA 18901, United States, provides diagnostic and maintenance services for American, Asian, and select European vehicles. The addition of updated Ford software further expands the shop’s technical capabilities and supports its long-term investment in modern tools and training.

A Word from the Owner

“Adding updated Ford software strengthens our ability to diagnose concerns quickly and provide accurate guidance to our customers,” said Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive.

About Epoch Automotive

Epoch Automotive is a full-service independent repair shop in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, offering diagnostics, maintenance, and repair for American, Asian, and select European vehicles. Established in 2020, the shop emphasizes transparency, digital inspections, and modern diagnostic technology. With ASE-certified technicians and ongoing investment in updated software systems, Epoch Automotive provides dependable service solutions for today’s increasingly complex vehicles.

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