Company Announcement Date: December 22, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 23, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen - Almond Company Name: Willy Pete's Chocolate Company LLC Product Description: Almond Despair chocolate bar

Recalled chocolate bars were distributed to stores in CT, MA, and SC

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food and Standards Division (DCP) is warning the public that Willy Pete’s Chocolate Company LLC of Harwinton is recalling their Almond Despair chocolate bar due to undeclared almonds in the label’s ingredient statement. The ingredient statement incorrectly identifies macadamia nuts as present in the product.

Customers who have allergies or severe sensitivities to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The Almond Despair chocolate bars are packaged in purple wrappers with a weight of 2 oz and UPC 0 987261 5.

The recalled chocolate bars were distributed to the following stores:

Curioporium: 168 Center St Suite 101, Southington, CT 06489

Puckerbutt Pepper Co.: 1376 Broadcloth St Suite 102, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Army Barracks: 30 Broadway, Saugus, MA 01906

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who purchased the affected chocolate bars from Willy Pete’s Chocolate Company LLC of are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 860-878-0302.

Consumers who would like to file a complaint with the Department of Consumer Protection can email DCP.FoodandStandards@ct.gov.