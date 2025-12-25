Submit Release
TRACELOCATE ANNOUNCES 99.79% CASE SUCCESS RATE

person and asset tracing specialists celebrate near-perfect record.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceLocate has achieved a 99.79% success rate for all asset or person tracing cases undertaken to date, it has announced today.

The statistic is an average figure across all instructions the company has received in its history - across all clients, and all case types.

TraceLocate’s founder and lead tracing consultant Peter said: “We’re delighted to go on record to announce our near-flawless success rate - a statistic of which our entire organisation is deeply proud.”

He continued: “Our industry can suffer on occasion with low hit-rates from ‘no-win-no-fee’ style organisations. But we recognise our valued clients don’t simply wish to avoid fees - they want tangible results.”

He concluded: “We’ve longsince been very confident that we at TraceLocate are leading the way in our industry, and it feels fantastic that we can now demonstrate this evidentially.”


About TraceLocate: TraceLocate is a leading person and asset tracing service, combining technological tools with on-the-ground experience to achieve results for its valued clients.

