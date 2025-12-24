Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Global Market Report 2025_Segments.webp Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Global Market Report 2025_Drivers.webp Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Global Market Report 2025_Regions.webp

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market to Surpass $6 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Electric Power Distribution which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,858 billion by 2029, with Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution market to represent around 0.1% of the parent market. Within the broader Utilities which is expected to be $8,842 billion by 2029, the Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution in 2029, valued at $2,114 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,258 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the transition to 5G networks, growth in smart home technologies and rising government regulations and incentives to adopt energy-efficient power distribution solutions.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market in 2029, valued at $1,842 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,010 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a rise in demand for data storage, a rise in the number of data centres and an expansion of cloud computing.

What will be Largest Segment in the Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market in 2029?

The data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market by component into hardware and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market segmented by component, accounting for 66% or $3,955 million of the total in 2029. The hardware market is supported by increasing demand for maintenance and support services, the rising need for system upgrades and retrofits, the growing adoption of managed and consulting services, an increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, the rising complexity of power distribution systems, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, a growing reliance on third-party service providers, advancements in predictive maintenance technologies, increasing demand for remote monitoring and management solutions and expanding construction of new data centres.

The data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market are segmented by data centre size into small and medium-sized data centres and large data centres. The large data centres market will be the largest segment of the data centre automation software and services market segmented by data centre size, accounting for 67% or $4,006 million of the total in 2029. The large data centres market is supported by the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning workloads, growing expansion of hyperscale cloud service providers, increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, advancements in high-voltage switchgear and circuit protection technologies, rising need for reliable and redundant power distribution systems, expanding deployment of high-density computing environments, stringent regulatory compliance for power management and data security, increasing investments in large-scale data center construction, growing demand for uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems and increasing demand for high-capacity power infrastructure.

The data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market by application into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), colocation, energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, IT (information technology) and telecom and other applications. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), market will be the largest segment of the data centre automation software and services market segmented by application, accounting for 24% or $1,439 million of the total in 2029. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), market is supported by increasing digital transactions and online banking services, the rising adoption of cloud computing and fintech solutions, the growing need for secure and reliable data storage, stringent regulatory compliance for data protection, increasing deployment of high-availability data centres, rising demand for disaster recovery and business continuity solutions, advancements in cybersecurity and encryption technologies, expanding use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics, growing investment in edge data centres for faster processing and increasing focus on energy-efficient and sustainable power infrastructure.

What is the expected CAGR for the Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market leading up to 2029 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market In The Forecast Period?The rapid growth of the global Data Centre Low-Voltage (LV) & Medium-Voltage (MV) Power Distribution market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape data centre design, operations, and the wider electrical-infrastructure ecosystem worldwide.

Growth In Internet And Mobile Data Usage-The growth in internet and mobile data usage will become a key driver of growth in the data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market by 2029. Data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution is essential for internet and mobile data usage, as it ensures a stable and efficient power supply to support continuous data processing, storage, and transmission. This infrastructure enables high-speed connectivity, minimizes downtime, and meets the growing energy demands of digital communication networks. As a result, growth in internet and mobile data usage is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Transition To 5G Networks- The transition to 5g networks will become a key driver of growth in the data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market by 2029. Data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution is essential for the transition to 5G networks, as it provides the reliable and scalable power needed to support increased data traffic, low-latency processing, and edge computing infrastructure. These power systems ensure uninterrupted operation, enhance energy efficiency, and accommodate the higher density of network equipment required for 5G deployment. As a result, transition to 5g networks is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Smart Home Technologies- The growth in smart home technologies will serve as a key growth catalyst data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market by 2029. Data center low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution is essential for smart home technologies, as it ensures a stable and efficient power supply to support cloud-based automation, real-time data processing and internet of things (IoT) connectivity. These power systems enhance reliability, reduce downtime, and enable seamless communication between smart home devices and remote data centers. Therefore, this growth in smart home technologies is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand For Data Storage- The increasing demand for data storage will serve as a key growth catalyst for data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market by 2029. Data center low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution is essential for data storage, as it ensures a stable and efficient power supply to support continuous data processing, retrieval, and security. These power systems enhance reliability, minimize downtime, and optimize energy efficiency, enabling seamless operation of storage servers and cloud infrastructure. Therefore, this increasing demand for data storage will is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increase In The Number Of Data Centers- The increase in the number of data centres will serve as a key growth catalyst for data centre low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market by 2029. As the number of data centres increases, low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) power distribution become essential to ensure efficient, scalable, and reliable energy management. These systems support growing power demands, enhance operational efficiency, and provide redundancy, to prevent downtime in high-density data centre environments. Therefore, this increase in the number of data centers will is projected to supporting to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Data Centre Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the data center low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution electrical hardware market, the large data center LV/MV power distribution market, and the data center low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution for IT & telecom market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising compute-density requirements, the rapid expansion of hyperscale facilities, and the modernization of electrical infrastructure across global digital ecosystems. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of advanced LV/MV distribution technologies that enable higher efficiency, improved resiliency, and intelligent energy management, fuelling transformative growth across the broader data centre and telecom power distribution industry.

The large data center LV/MV power distribution market are projected to grow by $1689 million, the data center low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution electrical hardware market by $1570 million, and the data center low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution for IT & telecom market by $610 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

