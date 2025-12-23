Give Your Holiday Tree a Second Life at TreeCycle Jan. 10

Holiday trees, with the adornments removed, take on a great second life as mulch and wood chips /Delaware DNREC photo

DNREC Encourages Delawareans to Choose Additional Eco-Friendly Tree Disposal and Organic Reuse Options

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is sponsoring the Delaware Center for Horticulture’s (DCH) TreeCycle event again in 2026. TreeCycle, where holiday trees are turned into mulch and wood chips, is a family-friendly recycling event to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10, at the DCH parking lot, 1810 North Dupont Street, Wilmington, Del.

The Davey Tree Expert Company will operate a commercial chipper/grinder on site, producing organic material to be used in DCH gardens, the Shearman Street community garden and public landscapes throughout the city of Wilmington. All ornaments, garland, flocking, lights and stands must be removed before trees can be recycled. No artificial trees are accepted. A suggested donation of $20 per tree will support DCH’s community forestry efforts.

DNREC continues to encourage Delawareans to recycle their holiday trees through curbside pickup or drop-off program when available. Residents who pay for curbside collection service or live in certain municipalities should contact their waste hauler to ask whether holiday tree pickup is offered and whether it is included.

If pickup is unavailable from haulers, Delawareans can use yard waste drop-off sites statewide. DNREC’s by-county listings of yard waste drop-off sites can be found on the de.gov/yardwaste webpage. Some of these sites accept trees at no cost, while others charge a fee. Holiday trees are accepted as early as Dec. 26 at some facilities for recycling, but each company operates on a different schedule. Residents should call ahead to confirm hours, rules and pricing.

Delawareans also are reminded that Jan. 18, 2026 is the last day to drop off yard waste materials – to include holiday trees – at the Polly Drummond Hill Road yard waste site in northern New Castle County. The DNREC-administered site will close at sundown Sunday, Jan. 18.

More than 156,600 tons of yard waste were recycled in 2024 in Delaware – including lawn and landscaping materials, and holiday trees. Prior to the state’s yard waste ban, many of these materials – now considered reusable resources – were sent to landfills, taking up space rather than being handled through local markets for mulch and composting.

