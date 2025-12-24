X-Shift Launches Agentic AI Platform Built for Saudi Enterprises

X-Shift Agentic AI is designed to autonomously listen, reason, decide, and act across voice, chat, and digital channels

In Saudi Arabia, customer experience is deeply connected to language, culture, and trust,” — Mansour Al-Ajmi, CEO of X-Shift

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X-Shift, a leading customer experience and digital transformation company in Saudi Arabia, today announced the launch of X-Shift Agentic AI, an Arabic-first, enterprise-ready Agentic AI platform designed specifically to meet the operational, cultural, and regulatory needs of Saudi organizations.

After years of supporting enterprises across sectors such as government, telecom, BFSI, utilities, and large services organizations, X-Shift identified a persistent challenge in the market: while AI adoption is accelerating, many solutions struggle to operate effectively within Saudi dialects, cultural context, enterprise workflows, and real-world CX operations.

X-Shift Agentic AI was developed to address this gap.

Unlike traditional AI systems that primarily respond to queries, X-Shift Agentic AI is designed to autonomously listen, reason, decide, and act across voice, chat, and digital channels — maintaining full conversational and operational context from start to finish.

“We built X-Shift Agentic AI not as a generic AI layer, but as an enterprise system that understands how customers communicate here and how organizations actually operate. This platform represents years of CX and digital transformation experience translated into intelligent, autonomous execution.” said Mansour Al-Ajmi, CEO of X-Shift Saudi Arabia.

The platform enables organizations to:

- Deliver natural, human-like interactions in Arabic and Saudi dialects

- Autonomously resolve customer requests across multiple channels

- Support voice, chat, and digital touchpoints through a unified AI agent

- Execute real business tasks such as appointment booking, service request handling, campaign execution, and workflow automation

- Seamlessly integrate with existing CX platforms including CRM, CCaaS, ticketing systems, knowledge bases, and Voice of Customer tools



Built Arabic-first by design, X-Shift Agentic AI aligns with Saudi data residency requirements and enterprise regulatory expectations, ensuring security, compliance, and scalability from day one.

What differentiates X-Shift Agentic AI is not only its technology, but the deep customer experience and digital transformation expertise behind it. The platform reflects years of hands-on CX operations within the Saudi market, enabling enterprises to deploy Agentic AI that integrates naturally into existing processes.

“Agentic AI is the next evolution of enterprise CX,” Al-Ajmi added.

“It moves organizations from AI that simply responds to AI that acts with purpose, context, and accountability. This is exactly what Saudi enterprises need as they scale digital services in line with Vision 2030.”

Developed in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, X-Shift Agentic AI supports organizations as they modernize customer engagement, improve operational efficiency, and build future-ready CX ecosystems grounded in how people communicate in the Kingdom.

To learn more about X-Shift Agentic AI, visit: https://x-shift.com/agentic-ai/

About X-Shift

X-Shift is a Saudi-focused customer experience and digital transformation company helping enterprises design, implement, and optimize modern CX ecosystems. With deep expertise across CX platforms, AI, automation, and experience management, X-Shift partners with organizations to deliver measurable business outcomes through technology that works in the real world.

https://x-shift.com/

