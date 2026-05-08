Mother’s Day Is Coming: VideoProc Shares AI Ways to Enhance Video Quality and Restore Family Memories

Enhance Mom's Video or Photo for Mother's Day

VideoProc connects the growing trend of restoring old videos and photos of moms for Mother’s Day with AI-powered media enhancement.

In many cases, users want to enhance video or image quality and make family moments easier to revisit across modern devices. AI enhancement is making that process more accessible for everyday users.” — Angie Tane, Marketing Manager at VideoProc

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Mother’s Day approaches, VideoProc is highlighting how AI-powered media enhancement is increasingly being used to enhance precious videos and photos of moms, turning blurred footage and aging memories into more meaningful digital keepsakes and personalized Mother’s Day gifts. From childhood camcorder recordings and scanned portraits to low-light phone videos captured during everyday moments, many of these memories no longer display well on high-resolution screens, where blur, image noise, faded colors, and unstable footage become more noticeable during playback and sharing.

More details about VideoProc’s AI-powered video enhancement workflow are available at Enhance Video Quality Guide.

“Mother’s Day often inspires people to look back at family memories and share them in more meaningful ways,” said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager at VideoProc. “In many cases, users simply want to enhance video quality, recover clarity in low-resolution footage, and make these moments easier to revisit across modern devices. AI enhancement is helping make that process more accessible for everyday users.”

Revisiting Mom’s Old Videos and Photos for Mother’s Day

Ahead of Mother’s Day, many users are revisiting older recordings and photographs of their mothers, including VHS/DVD transfers, early phone videos, printed portraits, and archived digital albums. While these memories often carry strong emotional value, the original footage and images may suffer from low resolution, degradation, grain, motion blur, or poor lighting, making them difficult to revisit clearly on today’s devices.

Using AI Super Resolution, VideoProc Converter AI enhances low-quality footage by restoring missing details and improving overall clarity, allowing 720p or even lower-resolution videos to appear more watchable on modern 4K displays. Combined with AI-powered denoising and sharpening, the AI video enhancer software helps reduce grain and visual softness commonly found in indoor birthday videos, home recordings, and archived family footage.

Rather than dramatically altering the original material, the enhancement process focuses on preserving the natural appearance of the moment while improving visibility and detail. This has become increasingly relevant as users prepare “Happy Mother’s Day” memory videos or revisit memorable family moments for digital sharing.

Improving Everyday Family Footage for Easier Sharing

Not all Mother’s Day memories come from archives. Many are recorded casually on phones during dinners, spring outings, or family gatherings, often under uneven lighting or unstable handheld conditions.

To address these practical issues, VideoProc Converter AI includes AI-based stabilization, color adjustment, and frame enhancement tools designed to improve everyday footage without requiring professional editing knowledge. Low-light recordings can appear brighter and clearer, while shaky handheld clips become easier to watch and share with relatives across devices.

Before sending them to family members or displaying them during gatherings, AI-driven improvements help existing footage feel more polished and accessible without changing the authenticity of the original moment.

Expanded Face Restoration Models for Family Portrait Recovery

As part of a recent update to its Image AI module, VideoProc also expanded its Face Restoration capabilities with a new AI Model section featuring three restoration approaches designed for different image conditions.

The Rebuild model is optimized for partially degraded family photos where facial structures remain recognizable but finer details have faded over time. Fidelity focuses on preserving authenticity and contour accuracy in clearer portraits, making it suitable for important family images that require faithful restoration. Meanwhile, GFPGAN is designed for low-resolution or slightly blurred portraits commonly found in older digital albums or compressed image archives.

These additions reflect a broader trend in AI-assisted media restoration, where users increasingly seek different restoration styles depending on the condition and emotional significance of family photographs.

A Unified Workflow for Enhancement and Preservation

Beyond restoration itself, users often face practical challenges when preparing memories for modern viewing and sharing, including incompatible formats, oversized files, or inconsistent quality across devices.

VideoProc Converter AI combines enhancement, stabilization, denoising, compression, and format conversion into a single workflow, reducing the need for multiple applications when preparing family media for messaging platforms, televisions, laptops, or cloud sharing.

Get 180-Day Free License from Mother’s Day Giveaway

VideoProc is encouraging users to revisit and improve meaningful family footage through a Mother’s Day giveaway initiative tied to its video enhancement guide. Users who share the guide page to X, Reddit, LinkIn, or Facebook will receive a 180-day free license code of VideoProc Converter AI as part of the campaign.

More information is available here:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/enhance-video-quality.htm#section1-giveaway

About Digiarty Software

Established in 2006, Digiarty Software is a pioneer in multimedia innovation, offering AI-powered and GPU-accelerated solutions for video and image enhancement, editing, and conversion. With its mission to "Art Up Your Digital Life," the company integrates advanced AI technologies to streamline media processing for professionals and enthusiasts alike. VideoProc, Digiarty’s flagship product, has garnered 5.2 million users across more than 180 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leader in digital media innovation.

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