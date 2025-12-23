New ProjectBase Case Studies Show Double-Digit Time Savings for Indian Contractors Using ERP

Since 2019, ProjectBase has simplified project tracking, procurement, and finance for contractors through its all-in-one ERP software.

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProjectBase, a specialist ERP software for contractors , has released a new series of contractor ERP case studies showing how Indian contractors are achieving double-digit time savings and up to 90% reduction in manual work by digitising operations.Since 2019, ProjectBase has worked with hundreds of contractors and project-based businesses across India, helping them move from Excel, email and paper-heavy processes to a unified project management ERP for contractors that centralises procurement, billing, project tracking and financial visibility. Whether it’s mid-sized MEP firms, infrastructure players or specialised engineering contractors, when they adopt a contractor-focused ERP, they gain time, control and confidence.Real Stories from Indian Contractors – Manual Chaos to Measurable Time SavingsThe case studies span a diverse set of Indian contractors – all with the same underlying pain: fragmented tools and zero real-time visibility.PowerTech moved from multiple Office tools and email to a single platform for purchase, billing and project financials. With centralized workflows and one-click Tally integration, approvals now run in minutes instead of days, with instant visibility into project costs, BOQ tracking and profitability.Result – PO creation and indent approvals time cut by 60%, billing sped up by 50–55%, and 95% of manual Tally entry eliminated.Chakara Design, a fire protection and MEP firm, replaced 10 Excel sheets per bill with automated billing reconciliation and ongoing project financial reports. The new visibility and accountability have strengthened operations, which are now scalable even during peak project loads.Samunnati consolidated Excel and Tally Prime workflows into one system. With purchase history and real-time reporting, managers now negotiate better, approve faster and monitor multi-location projects without constant calls and manual follow-ups.Result – Material requests prepared 30% faster, purchase orders issued 50% faster, and vendor invoices generated 90% faster.StarTech used ProjectBase to go almost fully paperless, bringing structure and speed to procurement, site expenses and document tracking. Mobile-first data capture, centralized approvals and live dashboards mean forgotten material requests and buried email threads are now a thing of the past.Result – ~90% reduction in manual work, PO approvals reduced from 2–3 days to under an hour, and most paper-based trails eliminated.SPTL leveraged ProjectBase to handle high-volume indents, 20+ line-item POs and concurrent projects without drowning in email chains and physical PO files, creating a sustainable procurement backbone for a ₹100–500 Cr, 300+ employee business.Result – Manual work cut by ~40%, solving chronic delays caused by email-based approvals and Excel-driven tracking.Phed Pharma, a specialised pharmaceutical engineering contractor, connected ProjectBase with Sage Cloud, gaining real-time billing accuracy, financial control and automated reconciliation. Missed bills and revenue leakages are now flagged automatically, and project and finance data sync without duplicate entry.TechBean Systems now uses ProjectBase as a visible part of its competitive edge, showcasing organized, data-driven project execution to customers. With real-time dashboards, material tracking and profitability insights, TechBean has moved from reactive reporting to proactive control of projects and margins.Result – ~30% time savings across projects along with better profitability tracking and real-time dashboards.Collectively, these stories position ProjectBase as a proven ERP for contractors, not just another software tool.What Makes This ERP Software for Contractors DifferentMost contractors started in the same place: Excel sheets, WhatsApp groups, email trails and generic tools. The shift happened when they moved to a project management ERP for contractors:• Single source of truth for material requests, POs, invoices, site updates and project financials• Role-based, contractor-friendly workflows for purchase, site, estimation, accounts and management• Real-time dashboards and MIS showing costs, profitability, unbilled items and bottlenecks• Tight integration with accounting tools like Tally and Sage, eliminating 90–95% of manual posting work in some cases• Mobile-first access for site teams, so expenses, documents and progress updates reach the office instantlyProjectBase has become the operational backbone for these firms — a trusted ERP platform for contractors that touches every project, every site and every department.How Contractors Save Time with ERP — Beyond Just SpeedThe case studies highlight deeper, strategic benefits for Indian contractors using ERP:- Better cash flow controlLive tracking of unbilled items and pending invoices helps accounts teams avoid missed revenue and improve collections.- Stronger negotiation and cost controlPurchase history and price tracking help procurement teams negotiate better and avoid over-pricing.- Scalable operations without proportionate headcount increasesFirms handle more projects and higher volumes without adding equal headcount or burning out teams.- Higher management confidenceDirectors and founders see real-time dashboards instead of static Excel reports, changing how they bid, price and manage risk.In other words, the ERP is changing how contractors run their businesses, not just speeding up existing processes.A Contractor-First, India-First ERP StoryCommenting on this, Rajesh Elumalai, Founder and CEO of ProjectBase, said:“We built ProjectBase specifically as an ERP software for contractors, not as a generic system. These case studies are proof that when you respect the way contractors actually work — site to office, PO to billing — you don’t just get digitisation, you get real time savings and control.”“Our goal is simple: if a contractor logs into ProjectBase, they should feel like the software was designed for their day,” he added.ProjectBase is positioning itself as a leading ERP solution for contractors in India , with a growing library of referenceable customers and documented outcomes.About ProjectBaseFounded in 2019, ProjectBase is a contractor-focused ERP platform that helps Indian contractors and project-based businesses simplify operations and scale with confidence. The platform unifies project tracking, procurement, billing, approvals and financial visibility in one secure, cloud-based system tailored to contractor workflows.

