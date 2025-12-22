STN# 125317

Proper Name: Fibrinogen Concentrate (Human)

Tradename: RIASTAP

Manufacturer: CSL Behring GmbH

Indication: Treatment of of acute bleeding episodes in pediatric and adult patients with congenital fibrinogen deficiency, including afibrinogenemia and hypofibrinogenemia. Product Information Supporting Documents Content current as of: 12/22/2025



