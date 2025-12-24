Patented IoT Platform Improves Solar Power Forecast Accuracy with Automated Workflow

It is now possible to split and simulate the roof according to its orientation. Example when farmland is selected Example of an area surrounded by multiple points.

Using its proprietary AI system, Nobest IoT enhances solar power forecasting accuracy while enabling flexible analysis and automated reporting workflows.

KAWASAKI, JAPAN, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nobest Inc., a Japan-based environmental IT startup, announced new feature enhancements to its patented solar power plant management platform, Nobest IoT, further strengthening its solar power generation forecasting accuracy and operational usability.Developed in Japan, Nobest IoT is an integrated solar power plant management platform that digitally unifies electrical current data, geographic information, and operational history to support the sustainable operation of energy assets and facilities. Through cloud-based traceability and Nobest’s proprietary AI system, CAEOS, the platform enables failure prediction and optimized asset management — all delivered through a single, unified platform.New Features Added to Solar Power Generation ForecastingWith the latest update, Nobest IoT has introduced new features that significantly improve the accuracy of solar power generation forecasting.More precise forecasts have also led to improved accuracy in estimating electricity costs and surplus power sales.Key EnhancementsRoof Clearance SettingsUsers can now specify roof clearance — the distance between rooftops and solar panels — enabling more realistic and accurate simulations.Panel Temperature Correction ValuesTemperature-based correction values can now be configured to account for performance variations caused by ambient temperature differences.Selectable Solar Panel ModelsUsers can select specific solar panel models. Additional models are added upon request at no extra cost.When a model is selected, the following parameters are automatically populated:Panel capacityPower generation efficiencyPanel dimensionsTemperature correction valuesNew Analysis Target Menu AddedPreviously, analysis was limited to building rooftops.With this update, agricultural land can now also be analyzed, expanding the platform’s applicability beyond rooftop installations.Manual Area Selection for Higher Forecast AccuracyIf AI-based automatic detection does not fully cover the desired rooftop or land area, users can manually define the analysis area by plotting points before starting the forecast.While AI auto-detection performs well when rooftops or land boundaries are clearly visible, it may struggle with areas where ground colors or boundary lines are ambiguous.By using the manual area selection mode, users can precisely define target areas, ensuring accurate power generation forecasts even in challenging environments.Segmented Rooftop Simulation Now AvailableUsers can now simulate power generation by dividing rooftops into individual segments.Segment On/Off ControlRooftop segments can be toggled on or off by clicking red markers displayed on the roof.This allows users to easily exclude areas where panel installation is unnecessary and generate results tailored to specific project needs.Panel Size VisualizationGreen frames representing the actual size of solar panels are now displayed, making layout planning more intuitive.Annual Reflected Light VolumeA new metric for annual reflected light volume has been added, helping users assess potential glare impact on surrounding environments and comply with regulatory considerations.Additional Sheets Added to Downloadable Report FilesPreviously, downloadable proposal reports consisted of a single sheet.With this update, a new calculation details (evidence) sheet has been added.This enhancement allows customers to:Review detailed calculation logicRecalculate values independentlyIncrease transparency and trust in forecast resultsReports can be downloaded in Excel format, supporting flexible review and internal analysis.Partnership OpportunitiesNobest Inc. is currently seeking global technology and business partners.Companies and organizations interested in collaborating on the international deployment of Nobest IoT are invited to contact the company for further discussion.Company InformationCompany: Nobest Inc.CEO: Kouichiro IshiiWebsite: https://nobest.jp/ Established: April 22, 2022Patents: No. 6995402 / No. 7692144Weather Forecasting Business License: No. 232Contact: info@nobest.jp

