Vitesse Systems Contributes to NASA’s Lunar Exploration Ground Sites (LEGS) Program

Vitesse Systems Advanced Antenna Solutions

Vitesse Systems supports NASA’s LEGS program with advanced ground antenna systems enabling reliable communications for lunar and deep space missions.

Reliable Earth to Moon connectivity is foundational to the next era of lunar missions, and we are proud to support NASA’s LEGS program with our ground station antenna feed solutions.” — Madison Dye

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitesse is proud to announce its participation in the Lunar Exploration Ground Sites (LEGS) mission, an initiative designed to enable direct to Earth communications and navigation services for future lunar and deep space missions.The LEGS mission is a NASA initiative that will provide continuous, high data rate communications and navigation for missions operating from geosynchronous orbit to as far as two million kilometers, supporting spacecraft in cis lunar space, on the lunar surface, and beyond. To achieve global coverage, LEGS will establish a network of government owned, contractor operated ground stations positioned strategically around the world to ensure continuous support for lunar operations.As the world prepares for a new wave of lunar missions, Vitesse’s role in LEGS reinforces its commitment to advancing global space infrastructure and supporting future lunar and deep space missions.“Reliable Earth to Moon connectivity is foundational to the next era of lunar missions, and we are proud to support NASA’s LEGS program with our ground station antenna feed solutions ,” said Madison Dye, Vice President of Business Development C5ISR. “This work positions Vitesse as a key contributor to the communications infrastructure needed to grow a sustainable lunar economy.”As part of this effort, Vitesse, in collaboration with Moorehead State University (MSU) and other leading academic institutions, University Affiliated Research Centers (UARC) and Federally Funded Research and Development Centers (FFRDC), and commercial partners, will provide Axial and Beam Waveguide antennas that will support the LEGS network. These systems are critical to ensuring reliable, high data rate connectivity between Earth and spacecraft operating across vast distances. In addition, Vitesse is providing on-site integration and testing support and overseeing system-level verification to confirm full operational readiness at each installation.Building on this engineering collaboration, Vitesse has established a rapid production line capable of delivering antenna systems to both commercial and government customers. This capability underscores the company’s ability to transition complex designs from prototype to production at speed, supporting the growing demand for advanced communications infrastructure.“Delivering this capability underscores the strength of our team, our technical depth, and the trust our customers place in Vitesse,” said Richie Dart, General Manager for Vitesse Systems in Longmont, Colorado. “Supporting NASA’s LEGS program aligns our capabilities and long term strategy with the infrastructure required for sustained lunar exploration and growth.”About VitesseVitesse Systems designs and manufactures advanced RF, microwave, and thermal management solutions that enable reliable performance in the most demanding aerospace and defense applications. With a growing global footprint and expanded capabilities, Vitesse continues to advance mission critical technologies that connect, protect, and empower systems across air, space, and defense domains.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.