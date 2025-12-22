When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 22, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 22, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk, wheat, and soy allergens
Company Name: Troemner Farm

Troemner Farm of Atlantic Mine, MI is recalling Troemner Family Farm branded 6 oz and 12 oz Pfeffernusse Cookies, because it may contain undeclared milk, wheat, and soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, wheat, or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Troemner Family Farm branded 6 oz and 12 oz Pfeffernusse Cookies were distributed in retail stores in Hancock and Calumet Michigan.

The product can be identified by brand (“Troemner Family Farm”), name (“Pfeffernusse Cookies”), and weight (“6 oz” or “12 oz”). See enclosed product labels.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This missing labeling was revealed during routine inspections. Subsequent investigation indicates missing labels were a cause of human error.

Consumers who have purchased Troemner Family Farm brand 6oz or 12oz Pfeffernusse Cookies are encouraged to return it to Troemner Farm at the below address for a full refund or replacement with correct labeling. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 312-497-1361.

Troemner Farm

48649 Larson Rd.

Atlantic Mine, MI 49905