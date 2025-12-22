Visiwise Launches Unified Container Tracking API, Revolutionizing Supply Chain Visibility and Automation

Visiwise

CANADA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visiwise.co , a provider of innovative supply chain visibility solutions, announced the official launch of its powerful Container Tracking API.Designed to meet the growing demands of an AI-driven business landscape, this new service allows companies to move beyond traditional tracking dashboards and seamlessly integrate live logistics data with their internal systems, transforming their supply chain and logistics management processes.In an era where AI is reshaping industries, the need for clean, consolidated, and actionable data is paramount. As businesses increasingly rely on data-driven decisions, the limitations of siloed dashboards become apparent.The ability to merge external tracking data with internal systems, such as ERPs, is critical for optimizing operations, reducing costs, and enhancing customer service. The new Visiwise API is engineered to solve this exact challenge.“Our goal extends beyond simple tracking; we aim to empower businesses to build intelligent logistics ecosystems,” said Mohammad Rafiepour, Co-Founder at Visiwise.“With our new API, developers no longer need to write complex scripts to aggregate data from disparate sources. We’ve eliminated that complexity, providing a single, powerful, and developer-friendly source for all container tracking data.”The Visiwise Container Tracking API is distinguished by a suite of unique features designed for efficiency and power:Unified Data Integration: With a single API call, users can receive clean, consolidated data from numerous sources, including carriers, terminals, and rail operators. This eliminates the need to build and maintain multiple, complex integrations.Developer-First Design: The API was built with Developer Experience (DX) as a core principle. Its event structure closely mirrors industry standards like DCSA, making it intuitive and easy for both technical teams and logistics professionals to implement.Automatic Carrier Detection: A standout feature that allows users to track a container even without knowing its shipping line. This popular capability significantly simplifies the tracking process and removes a common point of friction.Flexible Tracking Identifiers: Users can track shipments not only by container number but also by the Bill of Lading (B/L) number or Booking Number, providing greater flexibility to fit diverse workflows.Intelligent, Push-Based Updates: Instead of constant, resource-intensive polling, users can register a container for tracking once and receive all subsequent updates like ETA updates in real-time via Webhooks. This push-based model ensures data is timely and the process is highly efficient.Built-in Automation and Data Export: Visiwise eliminates the need for external scripts to schedule data pulls. The platform features built-in Scheduled Export capabilities to various destinations, including email, CSV files, a specific API endpoint, or even an FTP server.Custom Data Source Integration: A revolutionary feature that allows users to add their own private data sources (e.g., a specific port portal or an internal data feed) into the Visiwise platform. Visiwise then merges this custom data with its standard tracking information, providing a truly 360-degree and uniquely tailored view of the supply chain.The new API is now available to developers and enterprises through Visiwise’s comprehensive documentation at visiwise.co/docs/api . With its extensive coverage of global carriers and terminals, Visiwise positions itself as a strategic partner for any business seeking transparency, efficiency, and innovation in its supply chain.About Visiwise.co:Visiwise is a leading platform dedicated to bringing transparency and intelligence to the global supply chain. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we help shippers, freight forwarders, and BCOs gain complete, real-time visibility over their logistics operations, enabling them to make smarter decisions and maximize efficiency.

