Keesler AFB Enhances Access Control With Bowler Pons’ AI-Driven Wrong-Way Detection System

Cost-effective, AI-enabled wrong-way detection systems improve traffic safety and security at critical Air Force base access points.

BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bowler Pons Solutions Consultants, LLC (“Bowler Pons”) announced the successful delivery and acceptance of two advanced wrong-way detection systems (WWDS) at two of Keesler Air Force Base’s primary installation access control points (IACPs). The deployment follows the company’s award of a competitive contract to enhance the installation’s perimeter security and traffic safety posture.These newly fielded systems leverage cost-effective, AI-enabled processing to detect and alert security forces to unauthorized and hazardous vehicle and pedestrian access attempts in real-time. Designed with future capability enhancements in mind, including interdiction, advanced analytics, and event playback, Bowler Pons delivered a critical building block of its emerging ShadowGuard™ platform. ShadowGuard™ is an intelligent, modular, and scalable engine for security monitoring and actionable insights, built from an understanding of critical capability gaps from decades of security consulting experience and proven integration practices.Under the competitive award, Bowler Pons executed the full scope of system design, installation, integration, testing, and training, achieving first-pass acceptance and completing the effort ahead of schedule.“We’re honored to support Keesler Air Force Base in advancing its security infrastructure and posture while remaining highly cost-effective,” said Mark Holmes, Owner of Bowler Pons. “This project underscores our commitment to providing innovative, dependable solutions that support and safeguard our military communities and their respective missions within the fenceline.”With proven expertise and high standards in perimeter security technology solutions for the U.S. Navy, this successful delivery further expands Bowler Pons’ footprint across the Department of War and reinforces the company’s reputation for delivering reliable, AI-enabled perimeter and access control solutions in mission-critical environments.For more information about Bowler Pons and our capabilities, please visit our website: www.bowlerpons.com About Bowler Pons Solutions Consultants, LLCBowler Pons is a Minority-Owned, Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) , and SBA 8(a) Certified consultancy and technology developer with expertise spanning Engineering, Research & Development, Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Program & Project Management. With a foundation built upon comprehensive security acumen, from information and network security to physical security technology design, development, integration, and support, Bowler Pons offers core services focused on delivering client-specific solutions that are aimed at fostering progress in the modern world of technological challenges. Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, and spread throughout the U.S. in strategic DoD and Navy concentration areas, Bowler Pons is rapidly growing in the Federal and DoD markets. More information about Bowler Pons can be found at www.bowlerpons.com

