UN Youth Empowerment Roundtable Featured Young Author Shayla

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A special Youth Empowerment Roundtable was held at the United Nations to highlight the role of young people in advancing creativity, environmental awareness, and sustainable development. Shayla Zhu, the young author of a new children’s book, Skyler Zoo, was invited to speak. Skyler Zoo’s storytelling reflects themes of empathy, environmental stewardship, and harmony with nature.

The program began with remarks acknowledging the importance of youth leadership in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly SDG 4: Quality Education and SDG 15: Life on Land. Event host Yang Yu emphasized that storytelling and education are powerful tools for driving meaningful change, especially when young voices are at the center.

Shayla delivered a presentation reflecting on her inspirations, including her real-life horse Skyler and environmental documentaries. Following her remarks, Shayla answered questions about her writing process and offered advice to other young aspiring authors: to embrace imagination, brainstorm ideas, and use expressive language to captivate readers. She also highlighted how her story connects to sustainability themes, noting that animals and ecosystems must be respected and protected, and that humans should use resources responsibly.

The event featured a reading from Skyler Zoo, setting the stage for a dynamic roundtable discussion exploring how youth storytelling can inspire creativity, environmental awareness, and social responsibility. Participants from diverse backgrounds contributed insights on cultivating compassion, fostering youth leadership, and empowering youth in sustainability efforts.

About Skyler Zoo:

Skyler was a young horse who lived happily in the forest with her family. As a baby, she loved to run and explore. Her parents taught her how to find food, water, and stay safe from danger. Life was peaceful and full of learning. However, Skyler was forced to mature early when hardships hit her family, and she had to take care of her younger sister. This story shows the strength of family, the beauty of nature, and how love can guide us through loss and change.

