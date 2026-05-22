InAmerica College Division Announces Exceptional 2025–2026 Admissions Results Across Top U.S. Universities

InAmerica students gain admission to leading institutions, including MIT, University of Chicago, Northwestern, Cornell, CMU, UC Berkeley Haas, and more.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InAmerica Education’s College Division is proud to announce another highly successful admissions season, with students earning acceptance offers from many of the most selective and prestigious universities in the United States.

This year’s admissions outcomes included placements at institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, Cornell University, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), UC Berkeley Haas, Washington University in St. Louis, Georgetown University, Wellesley College, Emory University, the University of Southern California, New York University, Tufts University, Boston University, Northeastern University, and the University of Michigan.

The admissions cycle was marked by particularly strong outcomes at Top 30 U.S. universities, where InAmerica students consistently achieved acceptance results that significantly exceeded national admissions averages. In an increasingly competitive landscape, where many elite institutions report single-digit acceptance rates, InAmerica students secured placements across a broad range of highly selective programs and disciplines.

The success reflects InAmerica’s individualized consulting model, which combines strategic positioning, mentorship, storytelling development, and long-term academic planning. Rather than relying on standardized templates, the College Division works closely with students to develop authentic application narratives aligned with each student’s intellectual interests, extracurricular profile, and long-term goals.

“Our philosophy has always centered on helping students discover and communicate their authentic strengths,” said Joshua Mauro, Director of College Admissions at InAmerica. “These results reflect not only academic excellence, but also the creativity, initiative, and individuality of the students we work with.”

InAmerica’s consulting approach emphasizes deep mentorship, interdisciplinary thinking, and personalized strategy throughout every stage of the admissions process. Students receive guidance on application positioning, essay development, extracurricular planning, portfolio construction, interview preparation, and school selection strategy.

As admissions to top universities become increasingly selective each year, InAmerica continues to distinguish itself through a strong track record at highly ranked institutions and a commitment to individualized student development.

For more information about InAmerica’s College Division and admissions consulting programs, please contact InAmerica directly.

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