Trident Plumbing & Drain Announces 10% Discount for Veterans and First Responders on Water Heater Services

Trident Plumbing & Drain gives veterans and first responders 10% off water heater repair services.

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trident Plumbing & Drain proudly announces a new 10% discount for local veterans, EMS personnel, and law enforcement officers on all water‑heater services . This initiative underscores the company’s deep respect for those who serve the community and nation, and aims to provide tangible support through reliable plumbing solutions Comprehensive Water Heater ServicesWhether customers need repair, maintenance, or full replacement, Trident Plumbing & Drain is equipped to handle a wide variety of systems. Their offerings include traditional tank‑type water heaters, modern tankless units, energy-efficient hybrid water heaters, and durable Marathon water heater models. Service calls can address issues such as inconsistent hot water, leaks, sediment buildup, or complete system failures.Expert Technicians and Quality WorkmanshipAll service work is performed by licensed, experienced professionals who understand the unique demands of Arizona’s climate and plumbing infrastructure. From diagnosing faulty heating elements to advising on efficient upgrades, the Trident team makes sure each job meets their high standards of quality, safety, and efficiency, helping homeowners enjoy reliable hot water while potentially reducing long-term energy bills.How to Access the DiscountEligible veterans and first responders can claim their 10% discount by presenting valid identification at the time of service. The offer applies to all water heater services, whether it’s a routine maintenance check, emergency repair, or full system replacement. Customers are encouraged to call ahead to schedule their service and confirm eligibility to make sure a smooth and timely experience.Building Trust Through Transparency and ReviewsTo help new customers feel confident in their choice, Trident Plumbing & Drain encourages clients to view real customer feedback. Their Unify Reviews page can be accessed via the QR code, demonstrating consistent five‑star experiences across repair, maintenance, and replacement jobs.Leave us a review: https://rtmktng.co/4bPRkoy About Trident Plumbing & DrainTrident Plumbing & Drain is a woman, Veteran, and family-owned plumbing company that has been serving Peoria, AZ, and the surrounding areas for over 10 years. The company is committed to providing quality, reliable, and professional plumbing services to residential and commercial clients Trident Plumbing & Drain offers a full range of plumbing solutions, including emergency services, plumbing upgrades, remodels, and more. The company also offers Greensky financing to help customers achieve their plumbing goals affordably.For more information, visit https://www.tridentplumbingllc.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.