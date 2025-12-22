Watch out for gift card fraud this holiday season, attorneys general warn

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown, together with attorneys general from 13 other states, has launched a public service announcement (PSA) campaign paid for by the Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance aimed at protecting consumers from the growing threat of gift card scams.

This collaborative bipartisan effort comes as millions of Americans prepare to redeem gift cards received during the holiday season—a prime opportunity for scammers to target unsuspecting individuals.

The PSAs will run Dec. 26, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026, urging consumers to remain vigilant against gift card scams. The campaign highlights common fraud tactics, offers tips for safe gift card usage, and encourages the public to immediately report any incidents of gift card fraud to their respective state attorney general offices.

Gift card scams often involve fraudsters impersonating trusted organizations or individuals and pressuring victims to purchase gift cards and share the codes. These schemes can result in significant financial loss and emotional distress for consumers.

“Gift cards are a holiday favorite and safe to buy, but organized retail crime groups are out there committing gift card fraud,” said Brown. “Here’s what you can do: Inspect packaging to ensure it’s sealed and the PIN is covered, only check balances at the official retailer site, never pay a debt or claim a prize with a gift card, and report gift card fraud to my office.”

“By joining forces with AGs, the top legal and consumer protection officer in each state, we’re sending a powerful message to the criminals committing gift card fraud and giving consumers tools to protect themselves and loved ones,” said Lisa LaBruno, executive director of the RILA Communities Foundation, which leads the Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance. “It takes a village to combat gift card fraud, and it’s critical to get the word out so consumers know about these scams and how to avoid them.”

To recognize and avoid gift card scams, consumers should remember: government agencies and reputable companies will never demand payment via gift cards; requests for immediate action or secrecy are red flags.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a gift card scam, report the incident to the Washington Attorney General’s Office immediately. Every report helps us track criminal activity and build stronger cases against criminal networks operating gift card scams.

Participating AGs include:

Kentucky: Russell Coleman District of Columbia: Brian L. Schwalb Pennsylvania: Dave Sunday South Dakota: Marty Jackley

The Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance formed in 2024 and is part of the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) Communities Foundation (RCF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, with a mission to promote, foster, and encourage the vibrancy of communities in which retailers operate by supporting efforts to advance economic health and public safety. RCF leads the Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance (GCFPA) which was created to educate lawmakers and the public about gift card fraud, enhance collaboration among the private and public sectors to investigate criminal activity, and drive innovation to combat fraud.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

Phone: (360) 753-2727

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ