FTC Reopens and Sets Aside Rytr Final Order in Response to the Trump Administration’s AI Action Plan

Today, the Federal Trade Commission issued an order to reopen and set aside a 2024 final consent order involving Rytr LLC. The Commission determined after review that the complaint failed to satisfy the legal requirements of the FTC Act and that the order unduly burdens artificial intelligence (AI) innovation in violation of the Trump Administration’s Artificial Intelligence Executive Order and America’s AI Action Plan.

“Condemning a technology or service simply because it potentially could be used in a problematic manner is inconsistent with the law and ordered liberty,” said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The Trump-Vance FTC is focused on promoting innovation in America’s most important industries by targeting fraud and tangible consumer harm.”

The 2024 final consent order against Rytr settled allegations that the company’s artificial intelligence-enabled writing assistance service allowed subscribers to generate false and deceptive online reviews in violation of FTC Act. The final consent order, among other conditions, banned Rytr from providing any AI-enabled service generating consumer or customer reviews or testimonials.

After reviewing the final order in response to President Trump’s AI Action Plan, the FTC has found that the facts alleged in the complaint fail to support allegations that Rytr violated Section 5 of the FTC Act and that, because the order unduly burdens innovation in the nascent AI industry, it is in the public interest to set it aside.

The FTC will continue to hold accountable actors that use AI to violate the law or deceive consumers about the capabilities of their generative AI. However, that is not the case here with Rytr.

Rytr has consented to vacating the order and waived any rights it may have under Rule 3.72(b) of the Commission’s Rules of Practice.

The Commission vote to issue the order reopening and setting aside the final decision and order was 2-0.