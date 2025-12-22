HSR launches Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program to promote inclusive transit

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is proud to announce HSR’s launch of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, a globally recognized initiative that provides people with non-visible disabilities a way to discreetly signal that they may need extra time, support or understanding while using public transit or other services.

“The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program is another way we’re making Hamilton a city where everyone feels seen, supported and respected,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “This initiative helps residents with non-visible disabilities travel with greater comfort and confidence - and that benefits all Hamiltonians. When our transit system is more inclusive and understanding, our whole community becomes stronger.”

The voluntary program allows participants to wear a Sunflower-branded lanyard or wristband to communicate their needs without having to explain their disability. Lanyards and wristbands are available free of charge at the HSR Customer Service counter inside the Hamilton GO Centre, 36 Hunter Street East, or can be mailed upon request by contacting HSR Customer Service at [email protected] or 905-528-4200. No explanation of disability is required.

Non-visible disabilities can include, but are not limited to, conditions such as autism, anxiety, chronic pain, dementia, hearing or vision loss, epilepsy, learning difficulties, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions.

“The Sunflower Hidden Disabilities Program gives HSR employees a clear and respectful way to support customers with non-visible disabilities,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “We want our city to be a place where people of all abilities feel supported and valued, and where they can navigate public spaces with confidence.”

This program has been successfully launched at several Ontario transit agencies, in addition to other transportation and customer service agencies. The City of Hamilton’s adoption of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program demonstrates its commitment to providing empathetic, inclusive and respectful transit services for all customers.

“We’re pleased to welcome Hamilton Street Railway to the global Sunflower network. Public transit plays such an important role in daily life, and Hamilton Street Railway’s commitment to recognizing and supporting riders with non-visible disabilities will help more people feel safe, respected, and understood when they travel,” said Clare Kumar, Regional Director - Canada, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower. “This is a meaningful step toward a more inclusive Hamilton.”

For more information about how the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program works on HSR, visit hamilton.ca/sunflower.