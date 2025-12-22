Missouri-specific 'You Can Quit' website now available

For Immediate Release:

Dec. 22, 2025 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) continues to support Missourians in their efforts to quit tobacco through a new state-specific cessation information website, YouCanQuit.org. Missourians can find cessation information related to the stage of quitting they are in, teen vaping resources, information about incentives for quitting while pregnant, vaping and environmental impacts, how to help a friend quit and more. Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in Missouri. Smoking harms nearly every organ of the body and causes many diseases. Missouri has one of the highest smoking rates in the nation, with over half of Missourians who smoke trying to quit each year. Missourians ages 13 and older can enroll in Missouri Tobacco Quit Services (MTQS) at YouCanQuit.org. MTQS provides free, confidential quit support. Enrollees receive free coaching with a tobacco treatment specialist and nicotine replacement therapies, such as patches and gum, if eligible. Missouri Tobacco Quit Services has helped more than 1.5 million people in their journey to quit tobacco and has recently expanded services. Additional support is available for pregnant and postpartum women, individuals with behavioral health conditions, American Indians, young adults and adolescents (ages 13–17). More information on how pregnancy and postpartum participants, as well as adolescent participants, can earn incentives throughout their quit journey, can be found on the new website. Website Key Features: Enroll in Missouri Tobacco Quit Services (MTQS): Online at YouCanQuit.org

Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669)

Chat with a coach “The launch of the new website comes at an exciting time for Missouri as we continue to expand our cessation services,” said Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Manager Nicole Sinderman. “There is something for everyone on this site, and we invite Missourians to explore it to learn more.” For additional information regarding Missouri Tobacco Quit Services and available resources, contact the DHSS Tobacco Prevention and Control Program at motobaccoprogram@health.mo.gov or (573) 522-2820.

