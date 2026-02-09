DHSS Chief Medical Officer recognized by Missouri Academy of Family Physicians

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Missouri Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) recently presented the first-ever Presidential Award for Excellence in Family Medicine to Heidi B. Miller, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Established in 2025, this award recognizes significant contributions to Missouri family medicine in the previous year.

According to the MAFP, Miller has been a strong advocate for primary care, highlighting its essential role in public health, workforce development, maternal health and access to care. She provides clinical and strategic guidance across DHSS divisions while maintaining a primary care practice at Family Care Health Centers in St. Louis.

Miller trained at Yale University and Harvard Medical School and completed her residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Her career is marked by numerous honors, including the MHCA Health Care Champion Award, St. Louis Business Journal 40 Under 40, Gold Humanism Honor Society, and St. Louis 2025 Titan 100 recognition.

In accepting the award, Miller reflected on her early inspiration in primary care, the mentors who shaped her clinical career, and the family physicians who guided her when she began practicing in Missouri’s safety-net clinics. She expressed deep gratitude for her partnership with MAFP, noting the Academy’s leadership in driving statewide GME strategy, expanding workforce initiatives, and advocating for evidence-based policy solutions.

“Family medicine physicians remain at the center of Missouri’s health future—grounding communities, uplifting patient voices, and shaping policy with compassion and clarity,” Miller said. “We need you. Missouri needs you. And we need to listen to you, learn from you, and replicate you.”

MAFP congratulated Dr. Heidi Miller “on this well-deserved honor” and “applauds her tireless advocacy for family medicine and dedication to improving the health of all Missourians.”

MAFP, founded in 1947, represents over 2,300 physicians and medical students across Missouri and is the only medical society dedicated solely to family physicians. Headquartered in Jefferson City, MAFP aims to improve the health of Missouri’s patients, families, and communities through patient care, advocacy, education, and research. Nationally, family physicians handle over 192 million office visits annually, providing crucial care, especially in underserved and rural areas. MAFP is the state chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians, representing over 129,600 members nationwide.