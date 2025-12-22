LTV Co. Named As NABR Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) is proud to announce that The Lifetime Value Company (LTVCo.) made the list for the Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work Forin the nation for 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates the companies that have demonstrated excellence in creating workplace environments where employees thrive, fostering innovation, and setting high standards for human resources practices.The 2025 honorees represent a diverse range of industries from across the country, each demonstrating a strong commitment to innovative human resource practices, employee well-being, and creating environments where people are motivated to perform their best. The companies selected for this year’s Top 101 list have proven their dedication to excellence in human resource practices, establishing themselves as leaders in employment standards.“We are honored to have earned this recognition for the fourth year in a row. Creating an uplifting and innovative environment has been a top priority for our team, and this award shows our commitment to that goal is paying off,” Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTVCo., said.LTVCo. has won 11 other awards from NABR in both regional and national categories since 2022.“The Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work Forhave truly distinguished themselves as national leaders in workplace excellence. Their commitment to fostering vibrant cultures, prioritizing employee engagement, and advancing innovative HR practices sets them apart as role models for organizations across the country,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, NABR.With over 20 years of experience identifying top HR practices, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) proudly highlights the 2025 Top 101 companies that set the standard for creating great workplace cultures where employees are valued and empowered to succeed. These companies will also compete for the Elite Award, which honors the highest-scoring organizations demonstrating exceptional HR practices and innovative leadership in human resource management.About the National Association for Business Resources’ Best and Brightest ProgramsThe National Association for Business Resources offers an array of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in various aspects of business, including workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. These programs include the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Small Business, Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest CEOs and Leadership Teams which are presented in several markets that include Atlanta,Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, West Michigan and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit https://nationalbiz.org/ to obtain an applicationAbout The Lifetime Value CompanyThe Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn Instagram , Facebook and Twitter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.