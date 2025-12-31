Cortico Hits 3M Managed Appointments as Clinics Shift to Digital-First Care

Streamlined patient workflows reduce administrative burnout and eliminate phone tag for North American medical practices

SPOKANE , WA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortico, a leader in healthcare workflow automation, closed 2025 by facilitating over 3 million patient appointments, signaling a definitive shift in how modern clinics manage daily operations.Throughout the year, more than 300,000 patients monthly bypassed the front desk to book care, manage prescriptions, and complete intake forms online. These figures represent a record year of growth for Cortico, driven by a healthcare industry increasingly focused on reducing administrative "paperwork" through digital adoption.2025 Performance HighlightsThe surge in portal adoption has translated into measurable efficiency gains across the platform’s partner clinics:3 Million+ Appointments: Over 300,000 bookings managed digitally every month.700,000+ Prescriptions: More than 60,000 secure digital pharmacy transfers monthly.450,000 Monthly Portal Sessions: Since its summer launch, the patient portal has become a primary hub for care management, drastically cutting inbound call volumes.25,000 New Patient Self-Registrations: Monthly online onboarding has removed thousands of hours of manual data entry for clinic staff."By giving patients full access to their care via a system they find highly accessible, you also give local clinicians their evenings back," said Clark Van Oyen, CEO of Cortico. "Our focus isn't just on the technology—it's on the real-world adoption that allows providers to focus on patients rather than phone calls."Solving the Burnout CrisisWith physician burnout reaching critical levels in the U.S. and Canada, Cortico’s 2025 data proves that workflow redesign is the most effective remedy. Partner clinics reported the ability to increase patient volume without adding administrative headcount, as patients took the lead in managing routine tasks independently.The Road to 2026: Epic, Oracle, and AutomationBuilding on this momentum, Cortico has announced an aggressive roadmap for 2026. Key initiatives include:Deep EMR Integrations: Expanding compatibility with Epic, Oracle Health, AdvancedMD, and Practice Fusion.Intelligent Automation: Rolling out advanced provider-to-provider messaging and automated workflow features in H1 2026.Scalability for Enterprise: Enhanced support for multi-site clinics and large-scale health systems.About CorticoFounded in 2015, Cortico provides patient engagement and workflow automation solutions for over 400 clinics globally. By automating over 3 million manual tasks monthly, Cortico helps medical practices improve efficiency and enhance the patient experience.

