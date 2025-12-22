Durham School Services and Sister Brands Spread Holiday Cheer by Giving Back to Communities

Coppell, TX – Durham School Services – Toy Story Themed Float for Christmas Parade Oxford, OH – Petermann Bus – Packing Thanksgiving Baskets for Families Calgary, AB, Canada – Stock Transportation – Children's Hospital Toy Drive Donations Rochester, NY – Operation Warm coat donation with Monroe Transportation and Corporate Team Members

During the holiday season when extra support and kindness is often needed, our teams have very generously extended a helping hand to families around them in hopes of making their holidays brighter...” — Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services

WARRENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Partners Beyond the Bus dedicated to supporting the communities we serve, our teams from Durham School Services, along with its sister brands such as Petermann Bus and Stock Transportation, have proudly given back to their communities for the holiday season.Throughout the year, our teams across North America actively participate in community outreach activities and events to support its students and community members as part of the Company’s Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. From Touch-a-Truck events to clothing and toy drives and fundraisers, our teams have demonstrated their dedicated commitment to their communities as Partners Beyond the Bus and continue to do so for the holiday season.The holiday season is an especially important time to support our communities, and every year, our teams go above and beyond to give back. To highlight this, we’ve featured a few events below.Durham School Services• Coppell, TX – Decorated a Toy Story themed “float” that won first place at the Coppell Annual Christmas Parade• Hutchinson, KS – Hosted a Stuff the Bus event in support of their community’s Reno County Toy RunPetermann Bus• Oxford, OH – Together, as a project with a student, created Thanksgiving food baskets for 14 families from $900 raised in donations• West Clermont, OH – Provided transportation for local children to participate in the community’s annual Shop with a Cop eventStock Transportation• Calgary, AB, Canada – Hosted a toy drive for the Calgary Children's Hospital• Sunderland, ON, Canada – Decorated a bus to participate in their community’s Christmas ParadeCorporate• Rochester, NY – Together, with our sister brand, Monroe Transportation, donated over 800 warm, winter coats to Rochester City School District students as part of the Company’s first Operation Warm event• Warrenville, IL – For the fourth consecutive year, partnered with Alliance for the Children to host a holiday wish-list fulfillment initiative, the Giving Tree, for local children in need“Giving back is second nature to our team and Company, and I say this all the time, but I truly believe we have the best, most kindhearted team members who never hesitate to go above and beyond to support their students and community,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services. “During the holiday season when extra support and kindness is often needed, our teams have very generously extended a helping hand to families around them in hopes of making their holidays brighter and more cheerful. Thank you to our team members for everything that they do for their students and community. I hope everyone has a happy holiday and stays safe and warm.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, such as Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

