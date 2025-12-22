University Scholars from Across the U.S. to Return to Israel with Jewish National Fund-USA’s Faculty Fellowship Program

Faculty Fellowship participants on a previous trip to Israel Jewish National Fund-USA

Immersive experience brings non-Jewish academics to Israel to deepen collaboration, firsthand understanding, and lasting partnerships with Israeli colleagues.

Bringing faculty members back to Israel after two years is a privilege and an opportunity” — Chuck Fax, chair of the faculty fellowship program in Israel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a two-year pause, Jewish National Fund-USA ’s Faculty Fellowship Program is returning to Israel with a new group of distinguished university faculty members with the goal of fostering important connections between global scholars and their Israeli counterparts.The Faculty Fellowship Program in Israel will host full-time academics beyond the Jewish faith who have not previously visited Israel in an immersive itinerary from December 27, 2025, through January 7, 2026. The program introduces participants to the diversity and complexity of Israeli society while enabling them to cultivate collaborative relationships with their Israeli peers at leading academic institutions.“I am honored and excited to be selected for the Jewish National Fund-USA Faculty Fellowship in Israel,” said Dean and Professor Glenn Good, College of Education, University of Florida. “Even before the trip begins, the program has already connected me with exceptional Israeli scholars and their research centers. I look forward to deepening these early conversations in person, forging friendships, and building meaningful collaborations that will endure well beyond the Fellowship.The 2025–2026 cohort reflects a wide range of disciplines and institutions, underscoring the program’s commitment to fostering meaningful academic engagement across fields and geographies. Faculty hail from Arizona State University, University of South Florida, Morgan State University, University of Florida, Cornell University, Rice University, New York University, Appalachian State University, University of North Dakota, Florida Atlantic University, Florida International University, New Mexico State University, University of Arizona, University of Texas–El Paso, Northern Arizona University, University of Alabama, Bowling Green State University, Texas A&M University, University of New Mexico, and University of Colorado–Colorado Springs.“Bringing faculty members back to Israel after two years is a privilege and an opportunity,” said Chuck Fax, chair of the faculty fellowship program in Israel. “The academics participating on this trip embody the curiosity, rigor, and open exchange of ideas that define higher education in both Israel and the U.S. By engaging directly with Israel’s people, culture, innovations, and challenges, they will return home with a deeper understanding of what makes Israel the ‘Start-up Nation’ as they work to strengthen academic dialogue and build lasting partnerships.”Throughout the fellowship, participants will meet with experts in government, industry, media, education, and civil society to explore Israel’s evolving national and international landscape.“I am genuinely excited for the Jewish National Fund-USA Faculty Fellowship trip to Israel,” said Dr. Paola Dama, Molecular Oncology, New York University. “Israel’s biomedical and technology ecosystem reflects my belief that research must ultimately create real-world impact. It is a place where ideas move swiftly from the lab into society, and I hope to learn from that spirit of innovation. I also look forward to understanding the country beyond academia—its people, daily life, and cultural strengths. Experiencing Israel firsthand will deepen both my scientific perspective and my personal growth.”By the end of the 12-day experience, fellows will have gained an enriched perspective on Israel’s multifaceted society and the ingenuity with which Israelis approach the challenges of today — and the promise of tomorrow.This year’s participating faculty represent fields including neuroscience, education, engineering, business, communications, political sociology, international affairs, marketing, agriculture, music, and more.Jewish National Fund-USA’s Faculty Fellowship Program continues to serve as a catalyst for academic dialogue, cultural understanding, and global partnerships rooted in respect and shared inquiry.Applicants for future trips are encouraged to apply at jnf.org/facultyfellowshipENDSAbout Jewish National Fund-USAJewish National Fund-USA is building a strong and vibrant future for the land and people of Israel. Through its One Million Voices for Israel campaign, the organization unites supporters nationwide around its holistic approach to supporting individuals, families, communities, and regions in Israel's North and South, known as circles of impact. Leveraging its 125 years of impact, Jewish National Fund-USA is developing the most livable towns and cities in frontier communities to attract 800,000 new residents; creating a lifelong continuum of Zionist education through travel, learning, and leadership; and establishing the World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva, a global hub for connection and peoplehood. With donor recognition and legacy giving at its core, supporters ensure their values and impact endure—yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Learn more at jnf.org.

