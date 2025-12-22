North Country Snowmobile Crash with Injury

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Benjamin D. Harmon

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

December 22, 2025

Stewartstown, NH – On Sunday, December 21, 2025, at approximately 4:55 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers received a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on Primary Trail 127 in Stewartstown. An emergency response was initiated by the Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Conservation Officers.

The 72-year-old operator, who was identified as Peter Walbridge of Barre, Vermont, was traveling southbound on Primary 127 when he encountered an obstruction in the trail. Walbridge was unable to navigate around the obstruction and ultimately rolled his snowmobile and was pinned underneath. Walbridge sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the rollover. An individual riding with Walbridge rushed to his aid and ultimately called 911 for assistance.

Walbridge was treated initially on scene by 45th Parallel EMS before being extricated from the woods by the Colebrook Fire Department Argo (a specialized off-road vehicle). Walbridge was subsequently transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Conservation Officers would like to remind riders that early season conditions are still present in most areas open to riding. Riders are encouraged to be prepared for unexpected obstacles and to ride within their abilities.