Job Announcement: Part-Time Case Aide Adult Treatment Court - Richland County

**Due to the job requirement of urinalysis testing conducted on males in the Adult Treatment Court Program, this position must be filled by a male applicant."**

If you are looking for a 5-hour per week position with flexible evening and weekend hours or looking to build your resume and would find it rewarding to interact with adults in the Richland County Treatment Court administering drug testing and surveillance in Wahpeton, this opportunity may be right for you.

The Ideal Candidate:

Keeps information confidential.

Follows and requires others to follow set rules.

Easily understands, reads, and relays instructions.

Effectively deals with all levels of the public.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

Position Type/Salary:

Part-Time, Temporary Position with a Wage of $18.56/Hour

Reimbursed for Mileage

