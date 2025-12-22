Chicago Divorce Attorney Launches Digital Forensics Guide for Hidden Crypto

Attorney Jonathan Steele releases definitive guide on tracing Bitcoin and Ethereum in Illinois divorce cases using blockchain forensics and exchange subpoenas.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As decentralized finance adoption grows, Illinois divorce attorneys are facing a new crisis the vanishing marital estate. Addressing this challenge, Jonathan D. Steele, a Partner at Beermann LLP and Illinois’ only divorce attorney with professional cybersecurity certifications (CompTIA Security+, ISC2), has released "How to Find Hidden Cryptocurrency in an Illinois Divorce," a comprehensive digital forensics guide for spouses suspecting financial infidelity.

The guide, available now on SteeleFamilyLaw.com, outlines the three-stage detection process used to uncover hidden Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins: Exchange Subpoenas, Blockchain Forensics, and Device Metadata Analysis.

"Cryptocurrency represents the perfect storm for asset concealment," says Steele. "Unlike bank accounts, crypto wallets require no ID, can be stored on USB-sized hardware devices, and operate across borders without banking infrastructure. However, the blockchain never lies. Every transaction leaves a digital footprint if you know how to analyze the ledger."

The newly released guide details specific forensic strategies, including:

The "Email Discovery Trick": How to locate "closed" exchange accounts using specific inbox search queries.

Blockchain Tracing: Methods for tracking funds moving from regulated exchanges (like Coinbase) to private "cold wallets."

The "Tax Trap": Using IRS Form 8949 and Schedule D to force disclosure of undisclosed assets under penalty of perjury

Under 750 ILCS 5/503, cryptocurrency acquired during a marriage is presumed marital property in Illinois, regardless of which spouse holds the private keys. Steele’s guide aims to level the playing field for non-technical spouses who may be unaware of the scale of missing assets.

