LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Engineering Services Market to Surpass $1,313 billion in 2029. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Engineering Services market is estimated to account for nearly 10% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Engineering Services Market in 2029

Western Europe will be the largest region in the engineering services market in 2029, valued at $413,977 million. The market is expected to grow from $344,108 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and the growing demand for sustainable and green engineering solutions.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Engineering Services Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the engineering services market in 2029, valued at $359,895 million. The market is expected to grow from $333,252 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The marginal growth can be attributed to the increasing public-private partnerships and growing demand for renewable energy.

What will be Largest Segment in the Engineering Services Market in 2029?

The engineering services market is segmented by type into civil engineering services, electrical engineering services, mechanical engineering services and other engineering services. The civil engineering services market will be the largest segment of the engineering services market segmented by type, accounting for 49% or $641,092 million of the total in 2029. The civil engineering services market will be supported by increasing urbanization driving demand for infrastructure projects, rising government investments in smart city initiatives, growing adoption of sustainable and resilient construction materials, advancements in digital twin technology for infrastructure planning, increasing focus on disaster-resistant building designs, expanding transportation networks requiring structural engineering expertise and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) in construction site management.

The engineering services market is segmented by deployment mode into offshore and onshore. The offshore market will be the largest segment of the engineering services market segmented by deployment mode, accounting for 59% or $769,260 million of the total in 2029. The offshore market will be supported by cost-effective solutions for global businesses, increasing outsourcing of engineering design and R&D, access to skilled labor in emerging economies, the adoption of cloud-based collaboration tools for remote engineering, the expansion of digital engineering services, growing investments in offshore oil and gas exploration and the rising demand for international expertise in complex projects.

The engineering services market is segmented by end-user into transport infrastructure, other infrastructure, automotive, industrial manufacturing, healthcare sector, aerospace, telecommunications, information technology, oil and gas, energy and utilities, construction and other end-users. The transportation infrastructure market will be the largest segment of the engineering services market segmented by end-user, accounting for 19% or $254,787 million of the total in 2029. The transportation infrastructure market will be supported by increasing investments in smart roadways and highways, rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven traffic management solutions, growing demand for high-speed rail networks, advancements in sustainable bridge construction techniques, increasing integration of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, expansion of urban public transit projects and the use of digital twin technology for infrastructure maintenance.

What is the expected CAGR for the Engineering Services Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the engineering services Market leading up to 2029 is 4%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Engineering Services Market In The Forecast Period?The rapid growth of the global engineering services market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial quality assurance and manufacturing processes worldwide.

Expansion Of The Renewable Energy Sector - The expansion of the renewable energy sector will become a key driver of growth in the engineering services market by 2029. Renewable energy projects demand specialized engineering expertise in civil, electrical and mechanical disciplines for design, construction and maintenance. Integrating solar, wind, hydro and bioenergy into national grids requires advanced engineering solutions for transmission and distribution upgrades. Additionally, smart grids, energy storage and microgrid development play a crucial role in optimizing energy efficiency and reliability, further emphasizing the need for skilled engineering services in the renewable sector. As a result, the expansion of the renewable energy sector is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Investments In Smart Cities - The increasing investments in smart cities will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the engineering services market by 2029. Smart cities require major infrastructure upgrades, including smart roads, intelligent transport, energy-efficient buildings and digital utilities. Engineering services are vital for planning and execution. Investments in smart cities drive demand for EV infrastructure, automated traffic control and high-speed transit. Engineers design and implement these systems for seamless integration and efficiency. Consequently, the increasing investments in smart cities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For IoT Solutions For Smart Manufacturing - The rising demand for IoT solutions for smart manufacturing will serve as a key growth catalyst for the engineering services market by 2029. Smart manufacturing relies on the seamless integration of IoT devices, sensors and software within existing industrial infrastructure. Engineering service providers play a key role in designing, implementing and integrating these technologies into manufacturing systems. Since each manufacturing setup has unique requirements, customized IoT solutions are essential. Companies require IoT-enabled production lines, automation systems and cloud-based analytics platforms and engineering services support the design, optimization and maintenance of these smart infrastructures. Therefore, this rising demand for IoT solutions for smart manufacturing is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand For Sustainable And Green Engineering Solutions - The growing demand for sustainable and green engineering solutions will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the engineering services market by 2029. Governments and private investors are driving sustainable urban development through initiatives such as smart cities, green buildings and eco-friendly transportation networks. This creates a growing demand for engineering services to integrate IoT, AI and energy-efficient materials into modern infrastructure. In the automotive sector, the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), hydrogen-powered transport and sustainable aviation fuels is accelerating. Engineering expertise is essential for advancing EV battery technology, expanding charging infrastructure and developing lightweight materials to enhance efficiency. Consequently, the growing demand for sustainable and green engineering solutions is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Engineering Services Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the civil engineering services market, the offshore engineering services market, and the engineering services for transportation infrastructure market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $255 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing investments in large-scale infrastructure development, rising demand for sustainable construction and smart city projects, and advancements in digital engineering and project management technologies. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of integrated design, simulation, and automation solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability fuelling transformative growth within the broader engineering and infrastructure services industry.

The offshore engineering services market is projected to grow by $129,081 million. the civil engineering services market by $81,481 million, and the engineering services for transportation infrastructure market by $44,753 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

