The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Waterborne Polyurethane Market Is Projected to Grow to $7.79 Billion by 2030, Expanding at a 6.6% CAGR

Expected to grow to $7.79 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The waterborne polyurethane market has been witnessing notable growth in recent years, driven by a combination of evolving industrial needs and environmental considerations. This market is positioned for steady expansion as industries adopt more sustainable and advanced coating solutions. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dominance, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size and Projected Growth Trajectory

The waterborne polyurethane market has experienced significant growth recently, with its size expected to increase from $5.63 billion in 2025 to $6.04 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to stricter environmental regulations targeting solvent-based coatings, rapid development in construction and furniture manufacturing sectors, a surge in automotive interior applications, growing usage of water-based adhesives, and advances in polymer dispersion technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $7.79 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Factors driving this forecast include rising demand for sustainable coating solutions, expansion in electric vehicle component coatings, increased application in electronics protection, intensified investment in green chemistry innovations, and growing adoption in packaging and textile industries. Additionally, trends such as greater use of low-VOC waterborne formulations, flexible coatings and adhesives, high-adhesion eco-friendly polymers, water-based elastomer applications, and a focus on enhanced chemical resistance are expected to shape the market’s future.

Download a free sample of the waterborne polyurethane market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8316&type=smp

Understanding Waterborne Polyurethane and Its Characteristics

Waterborne polyurethane is a type of polyurethane polymer resin that disperses in water rather than solvents. It exhibits strong adhesion to various surfaces including glass and polymeric fibers and is widely used in coatings and adhesives. This environmentally friendly form of polyurethane is becoming increasingly popular due to its lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions compared to traditional solvent-based products.

Growth Drivers Supporting Waterborne Polyurethane Market Expansion

One of the main drivers propelling the waterborne polyurethane market is the ongoing expansion of the chemical industry, which includes the production of a wide range of chemicals and related products. As environmental regulations tighten concerning VOC emissions, there is a growing shift toward greener alternatives, benefiting waterborne polyurethane.

For example, in March 2025, Germany-based chemical manufacturer BASF reported that global chemical production (excluding pharmaceuticals) increased by 3.9% in 2024, up from 1.4% in 2023. This robust growth in the chemical sector creates strong foundational support for the advancement and adoption of waterborne polyurethane products.

View the full waterborne polyurethane market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterborne-polyurethane-global-market-report

The Leading Regional Market in Waterborne Polyurethane

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for waterborne polyurethane, dominating in terms of market share. The comprehensive market analysis also includes regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics. The strong industrial base and increasing focus on sustainable materials in Asia-Pacific contribute significantly to its leadership position.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Liquid Fertilizers Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-fertilizers-global-market-report

Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nitrogenous-water-soluble-fertilizer-global-market-report

Water Soluble Npk Fertilizers Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-soluble-npk-fertilizers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.