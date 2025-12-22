ProteQC Launches to Help Organisations Build Crypto-Agility for the Quantum Era

New advisory firm brings cryptography expertise to financial services facing regulatory pressure and harvest-now, decrypt-later threats

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProteQC, a cryptographic resilience advisory firm, today launches to help banks and financial institutions prepare for the post-quantum cryptography transition, one of the most complex security transformations the sector has faced. Unlike product vendors offering advisory services alongside their tools, ProteQC operates as a vendor-independent consultancy, providing objective guidance on cryptographic strategy without conflicts of interest."As quantum innovation advances, cryptographic risks are shifting from theoretical to operational," said Steve O'Sullivan, CEO of ProteQC. "Many organisations still lack visibility into where and how their cryptography is used. Our mission is to provide the strategy and expertise needed to build true resilience long before quantum attacks become mainstream."Closing the Readiness GapFinancial institutions face a convergence of pressures: EU DORA regulations now explicitly require cryptographic agility, NIST has finalised its first post-quantum standards, and threat actors are already harvesting encrypted data for future decryption. Yet most banks remain in the earliest stages of their PQC journey, lacking internal expertise and visibility into their cryptographic estate. ProteQC bridges this gap by equipping banks with the strategy, skills, and step-by-step guidance needed to assess risk and move forward with confidence.ProteQC’s services help organizations:- Assess cryptographic exposure across workloads, applications, identities, and data flows- Develop crypto-agility roadmaps aligned with emerging global PQC standards- Support compliance efforts, including NIST PQC guidance, evolving EU/UK regulations, and sector-specific frameworks- Mitigate “harvest-now, decrypt-later” risks targeting long-lived or sensitive data"Enterprises face a dual transformation: AI-driven risks on one side and cryptographic obsolescence on the other," said Tim D Williams, CTO of ProteQC. "We help leaders understand their exposure and build migration plans tied to business outcomes, not just technical inventories."Multidisciplinary ExpertiseProteQC’s advisory model emphasizes tailored, high-touch guidance rather than one-size-fits-all frameworks. The firm brings together specialists in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), cybersecurity, compliance, law, and enterprise transformation to support organizations throughout their entire cryptographic journey.Key offerings include:- Training and executive workshops on PQC, crypto-agility, and quantum-era threats- Cryptographic discovery assessments- Risk and readiness evaluations- Migration strategy and roadmap development including supply chain considerations- Ongoing advisory for governance, legal, compliance and assuranceWhile quantum-capable adversaries may be years away, the harvest-now, decrypt-later threat is already active. Data encrypted today with vulnerable algorithms may be stored and decrypted once quantum computers mature, making early preparation essential for institutions handling long-lived sensitive information."Preparing early is not just a security decision; it is a strategic advantage," added Williams. "Organisations that build crypto agility now will face less disruption and lower costs than those forced into reactive migrations."Learn more at www.proteqc.com About ProteQCProteQC is a vendor-independent cryptographic resilience advisory firm helping financial institutions achieve crypto-agility and reduce quantum-era risk. The firm provides training, assessments, strategy development and ongoing advisory support.Media Contact:Ana Perez QuilesChief Marketing Officer, ProteQCUK: +44 (0)203 835 5326US: +1 (281) 400-3161press@proteqc.com

