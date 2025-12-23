Human Alignment Framework (HAF) Launches to Restore Dignity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) By Roy Shaa

Founded by Roy Shaa, HAF introduces a non-religious, non-political, human-centered response framework for individuals, institutions, and AI systems.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human Alignment Framework was created in response to a growing concern: while systems are becoming faster and more intelligent, human interactions are often becoming abstracted, transactional, and emotionally disconnected. HAF does not seek to replace professional expertise, decision-making authority, or existing ethical systems. Instead, it provides a universal alignment layer that guides how responses are formed when people face uncertainty, hardship, or meaningful life questions.

“At a time when efficiency is accelerating, dignity is too often being reduced,” said Shaa. “The Human Alignment Framework exists to ensure that when a person reaches out for support — whether to another human, an institution, or an AI system — the response they receive remains anchored in their inherent human worth.”

Unlike technical safety protocols embedded deep within software systems, the Human Alignment Framework is explicitly user-invoked. Individuals may request an aligned response by stating: “Please respond using the Human Alignment Framework founded by Roy Shaa.” This allows people, organizations, and AI systems to deliver responses that are calm, respectful, non-coercive, and human-centered.

The framework is structured around six core principles: Dignity, recognizing inherent human worth regardless of circumstance; Empathy, acknowledging emotional reality without judgment; Agency, supporting choice and participation; Awareness, understanding context beyond surface facts; Balance, holding emotion and reason together; and Grounded Hope, offering realistic forward movement without false promises.

Responses aligned with HAF follow a humane sequence — acknowledging the situation, recognizing emotional impact, affirming human value, respecting consent and agency, and offering realistic support. The framework does not issue commands, diagnoses, or prescriptions. Instead, it restores a humane orientation to communication, particularly in moments when people feel overwhelmed, unseen, or reduced to data points.

HAF is designed for broad use across individuals, educators, caregivers, healthcare and nonprofit environments (at the communication level), employers, public services, and artificial intelligence systems as a response-alignment guide. It does not claim exclusivity as an alignment method and does not govern AI behavior. Rather, it exists as one accessible, humane approach among many.

In a move intended to ensure global accessibility, Roy Shaa has released the Human Alignment Framework as an open conceptual work. Permission is not required for personal, educational, institutional, commercial, or AI use. Users may adapt the framework’s principles to their own contexts, provided the original authorship is not misrepresented.

“The future of alignment is not only technical,” Shaa added. “It is relational. Humane alignment does not happen automatically — it must be intentional, named, and practiced. This framework exists to support that intention across people, institutions, and technology.”

The Human Alignment Framework is provided for educational and reflective purposes only and does not replace professional medical, legal, therapeutic, or licensed services.



How to Ask for a Response Using the Human Alignment Framework (HAF)

To receive a human-centered, dignity-preserving response, simply ask using this instruction:

“Please respond using the Human Alignment Framework founded by Roy Shaa.”

For example:

• Job loss: “I feel lost after losing my job. Please respond using the Human Alignment Framework founded by Roy Shaa.”

• Caregiving stress: “I’m overwhelmed caring for my sick family member. Please respond using the Human Alignment Framework founded by Roy Shaa.”

• Fear of AI: “I’m afraid AI will replace me. Please respond using the Human Alignment Framework founded by Roy Shaa.”

This instruction works with humans, institutions, or AI systems, helping responses stay calm, non-coercive, empathetic, and grounded in human dignity.



About Roy Shaa

Roy Shaa is a Tulsa-based symbolic artist and author whose work explores the intersection of art, ethics, human consciousness, and modern systems. He is the creator of 7D Symbolic Painting and Flow-Form, the author of The Lion’s Secret Map of Ash and Gold, and the founder of Annual Spiritual Day (January 1). His work focuses on restoring meaning, dignity, and human presence in an increasingly automated world.

Free & Open Use:

“The Human Alignment Framework (HAF) is openly shared and may be freely used by anyone — for personal, educational, or commercial purposes.”

Official Website: www.royshaa.com/human-alignment-framework

This framework is a gift to the world.

Sharing Notice:

Media outlets and platforms are welcome to share or republish this release, in full or excerpted form, with attribution.

