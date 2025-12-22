O’Neil Cinemas Celebrates Grand Reopening of Reclaimed Londonderry, NH Location

O'Neil Cinemas New Hospitality Lounge O'Neil Cinemas Luxury Auditorium O'Neil Family Grand Re-opening. L-R: Dan O'Neil, Jr., DanO'Neil, Sr., Tim O'Neil

Showcasing Advanced Technologies and Luxury Amenities Reinforcing Its Role as Community Curators in Mixed-Use Entertainment

As independents, we’ve carved out a unique lane that larger chains can’t replicate. Our community focus means we truly know our customers and value their feedback—family is our brand” — Dan O'Neil, Jr.

LONDONDERRY, NH, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O’Neil Cinemas, a family-owned company with deep roots in New Hampshire, proudly announces the grand reopening of its fully modernized theatre in Londonderry. The upgraded location features state-of-the-art audio and projection technologies, dine-in amenities, and luxury enhancements, reinforcing O’Neil’s commitment to exceptional entertainment and community engagement. O’Neil Cinemas has a long history of resilience and innovation. After leasing the Londonderry site in 2014 to AMC, the company weathered several industry changes including the rise of streaming platforms and simultaneous movie releases (“day-and-date”) yet maintained a loyal customer base through community-driven originality. As independent operators, O’Neil Cinemas continues to thrive by adapting to evolving trends and prioritizing local connections.The future of local cinema and out-of-home entertainment demands visionary change. Shortened theatrical windows, the growth of streaming, distributor acquisitions, Hollywood strikes, and inflation have all impacted the industry. In response, O’Neil Cinemas is pivoting to multi-space experiences and will offer unique programming, interactive special events and hospitality engagement, while developing local partnerships. These efforts foster strong community ties by expanding cultural content, personalized marketing campaigns, and superior service.Dan O’Neil, Jr., Executive Vice President, said, “As independents, we’ve carved out a unique lane that larger chains can’t replicate. Our community focus means we truly know our customers and value their feedback—family is our brand, and everyone plays a part in our success.”At the VIP reopening event in November, over 200 guests celebrated the debut of the renovated Londonderry location. The following week, packed audiences enjoyed the premiere of Wicked: For Good. O’Neil Cinemas is now preparing for a busy holiday season with major releases such as Avatar Fire and Ash, classic Christmas favorites, and the launch of special events including sporting events, community and educational forums, music performances, and new activities for 2026. The company’s goal is to develop and highlight socially influenced, event-driven connections to increase community awareness, while adapting to younger demographics and rapid technological change.O’Neil Cinemas continues to offer moviegoers convenience and satisfaction through advanced website solutions, seamless ticketing, food and beverage services, and loyalty programs that remain foundational to the cinema experience.

