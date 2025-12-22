2026 Total Solar Eclipse & Epic Arctic Explorer (16‑Night Journey) Available Now

2026 Total Solar Eclipse & Epic Arctic Explorer (16‑Night Journey) Bookings Available through December 31, 2025

An exclusive 16-night Arctic and Iceland journey timed to the Aug 12, 2026 total solar eclipse. From $14,294 per guest.

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bookings Available through December 31, 2025Departure Dates: July 28 – August 13, 2026 (Oslo to Reykjavik)Pricing: Starting at $14,294 per guest (double occupancy)Availability: 10 cabins remain (must book by December 31, 2025)JB Global Travel LLC invites discerning travelers to embark on a 16-night journey combining Arctic expedition cruising with a curated exploration of Iceland, timed to feature the total solar eclipse of August 12, 2026 . This limited-availability program pairs an 11-night expedition cruise aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Voyager with a 5-night custom Iceland land itinerary designed by Midgard Adventure Booking information is available online, or by calling 844-620-4620.---OverviewThis 16-night program begins in Oslo and continues to Longyearbyen, where guests embark the Atlas Ocean Voyages World Voyager for an in-depth Arctic expedition through Svalbard, East Greenland, and the Arctic Circle, before disembarking in Reykjavik. The journey concludes with a small-group land program in South Iceland, culminating in a carefully planned viewing of the total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, from Iceland’s western peninsula—an exceptionally rare opportunity from this region.---Expedition Cruise PackageThe expedition cruise is conducted aboard World Voyager, a luxury expedition yacht purpose-built for polar navigation and limited to fewer than 200 guests. Sailing from Longyearbyen, the voyage explores the Svalbard archipelago, where glaciers, fjords, and Arctic wildlife—including polar bears, walrus, seals, and seabird colonies—are commonly encountered. Daily Zodiac landings, guided hikes, and wildlife safaris are led by a professional expedition team, with activities adapted to conditions and wildlife activity.Continuing south, the ship enters East Greenland’s Scoresby Sound, the world’s largest fjord system. Guests experience towering icebergs, remote Inuit communities, and quiet tundra landscapes rarely visited by travelers. Several days at sea allow time for onboard enrichment programs focused on Arctic ecology, exploration history, and astronomy, as well as informal interaction with the expedition team. A ceremonial crossing of the Arctic Circle marks a key milestone before the ship reaches Iceland.---Iceland Land PackageFollowing disembarkation in Reykjavik on August 8, guests begin a five-night land program curated by Midgard Adventure and based at deluxe hotels in Hvolsvöllur and Reykjavik. The itinerary highlights Iceland’s geological and cultural diversity, including a guided Golden Circle tour, a Super Jeep Adventure Tour into the highlands, and an ATV experience on a black-sand beach designed to be accessible for all activity levels. Select meals are included, emphasizing local ingredients and regional traditions.Throughout the land program, Midgard’s Icelandic guides provide context on volcanic landscapes, folklore, and modern Icelandic life. The small-group format allows flexibility in routing and pacing, creating a balanced experience that complements the preceding expedition cruise.---Total Solar Eclipse — August 12, 2026The journey culminates on August 12, 2026, with a full-day excursion to Iceland’s western peninsula, selected for its optimal position within the path of totality. Supported by local logistics and expert planning, guests will observe the eclipse from a carefully chosen viewing site. The experience includes expert commentary, eclipse viewing support, and a celebratory champagne toast following totality.The eclipse is expected to reach totality for just over two minutes, offering a rare view of the sun’s corona in a setting defined by open skies and minimal light pollution—an extraordinary conclusion to the expedition.---Booking InformationThis departure is exclusive to JB Global Travel LLC and available only through December 31, 2025. With only 10 cabins remaining, early reservation is strongly encouraged. Pricing begins at $14,294 per guest (double occupancy). Full details on the itinerary and booking are available now. JB Global Travel LLC is an independent agency within the Avoya Travel Network and was recognized as #1 Independent Agency in 2024 out of approximately 1,700 agencies within the network.For booking information or to reserve a cabin, visit the trip landing page below or call 844-620-4620 before December 31, 2025.Pricing and availability is subject to change at any time and is not guaranteed until deposited and confirmed. Please refer to the full terms and conditions upon booking.CST #2085569-40 | Fla. Seller of Travel Ref. No ST36781

Legal Disclaimer:

