World's Largest Beverage Chain MIXUE Opens in Hollywood with Support from Elevate Crest Properties

Elevate Crest Properties helps MIXUE launch one of its first U.S. locations. From shell to storefront. Elevate Crest Properties delivers. Bringing global brands to life, permitting, construction, and delivery done right.

Elevate Crest Properties helped bring MIXUE, the world’s largest beverage franchise, to Hollywood with full permitting and tenant improvement construction.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIXUE Ice Cream & Tea, the world's largest beverage chain by store count, has officially opened one of its first United States locations at 6922 Hollywood Boulevard, directly across from the TCL Chinese Theatre.Founded in 1997, MIXUE has grown into a global franchise brand with more than 45,000 locations worldwide. The brand is widely known for its low priced ice cream and tea drinks, paired with high volume foot traffic locations and strong global brand recognition. The Hollywood opening marks a major milestone in MIXUE's expansion into the U.S. market and places the brand at one of the most visible retail corridors in the world.Elevate Crest Properties served as the development and construction partner for the project, providing full permitting and licensing coordination along with complete tenant improvement construction. The team delivered the space from a raw commercial shell to a fully operational storefront while meeting strict regulatory and brand standards."This opening reflects the confidence global brands place in Hollywood and in experienced local partners," said Vivian Wang, Founder of Elevate Crest Properties.The MIXUE Hollywood location is now open and is expected to become a popular destination for residents and visitors along Hollywood Boulevard.Brands and property owners seeking support with permitting, development, or tenant improvement construction are encouraged to contact Elevate Crest Properties to learn how the firm can support their next project.About Elevate Crest PropertiesElevate Crest Properties is a California based commercial real estate and construction firm specializing in permitting, development, and tenant improvement construction for retail and franchise brands across Southern California.Website: https://ec-property.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.