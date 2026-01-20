New method to measure brand strength

Best Brands 2026

New method for measuring brand strength has been published on Amazon. The book Best Brands 2026 ranks the world’s strongest brands.

Best Brands 2026 introduces a fundamentally new way of looking at brands: as systems of trust, habit and economic resilience.” — Gutker de Geus, S.E.

DE BILT, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First-ever proprietary method for measuring brand strength has been published on Amazon. The book Best Brands 2026 introduces a new, breaking global ranking of the world’s strongest brands. At the heart of the publication lies a proprietary Brand Strength Method, marking the first structured, cross-sector methodology dedicated exclusively to measuring brand strength. For years, brand value has been confused with revenue, media spend or reputation scores. Best Brands 2026 introduces a fundamentally new way of looking at brands: as systems of trust, habit and economic resilience.

The Brand Strength Method is the first methodology designed to consistently compare brands across industries, from technology and consumer goods to automotive, energy, banking and foodservice. Each brand is assessed using five equally weighted dimensions:

1. Brand Awareness – global recognition and mental availability

2. Customer Satisfaction – experience quality and reliability

3. Brand Image – trust, relevance and reputation

4. Market Power – structural competitive position

5. Financial Strength – resilience, profitability and investment capacity

The outcome is a Brand Strength Score (0–100), enabling transparent benchmarking across sectors and regions.

This is not another popularity index. It is a structural measurement of how brands perform under real economic, competitive and societal pressure.

Top 10 Best Brands 2026

According to the new methodology, the Top 10 strongest brands in the world are:

1 Coca-Cola 96

2 NVIDIA 95

3 Visa 95

4 Rolex 95

5 Hermès 94

6 Apple 94

7 Mastercard 93

8 Amazon 93

9 Louis Vuitton 93

10 Microsoft 93

These brands are classified as “Exceptionally Strong”, meaning they operate as global systems: ecosystems, rituals, infrastructures or default choices in everyday life.

Key Insights from Best Brands 2026

The ranking reveals several defining trends:

• Brand strength is no longer about visibility alone

The strongest brands are those that convert awareness into habit and trust.

• Financial resilience is now a core brand asset

Balance-sheet strength and investment capacity directly reinforce brand power.

• The gap at the top is widening

Only a small group of brands reach “exceptionally strong” status; most remain structurally behind.

• Brands function as systems

Ecosystems (Apple), rituals (Coca-Cola), infrastructure (Microsoft) and default choices (McDonald’s) define modern brand leadership.

About Best Brands 2026

Best Brands 2026 is a strategic reference book for executives, board members, policymakers, investors and brand professionals. It combines quantitative measurement with editorial interpretation, offering both a global ranking and deep sector benchmarks.

The methodology is designed to be scalable and extensible: additional brands, sectors and regions can be analysed using the same framework. The books Car Brands 2026 and Airline Brands 2026 by Onlinea are also available. This is the starting point of a new standard in brand measurement. Brand strength can now be discussed with the same rigor as financial performance.

