Muhju Launches ‘Cendre Bracelet’: A Limited-Edition Artifact

‘Aurum Maledictum’ by Muhju, a Renaissance 2.0 tableau merging classical grandeur with digital mythmaking.

A 99-piece silver phygital bracelet offering collectors on-chain provenance and access to the Renaissance 2.0 universe.

True art must go beyond the canvas to be felt and held. Renaissance 2.0 is my mission to revive classical grandeur through physical that bridges the gap between antiquity and the digital future.” — Muhju

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muhju, the architect and artist behind the Renaissance 2.0 movement, announces the launch of the Cendre Bracelet on Art Fungible , a handcrafted phygital artifact putting fine silver craftsmanship on-chain. Limited to only 99 pieces, followed by 25 artworks.Each bracelet is individually made in silver and features an intricate coin. Every physical piece is paired with both physical and digital certificates of authenticity. In Muhju’s words, “True art transcends medium.” Renaissance 2.0 aims to fuse classical artistic tradition with next-generation digital innovation, producing works that exist simultaneously across physical and digital realms."True art must go beyond the canvas to be felt and held. Renaissance 2.0 is my mission to revive classical grandeur through physical artifacts that bridge the gap between antiquity and the digital future." - MuhjuCollector BenefitsAll Cendre Bracelet holders are automatically entered into a high-value NFT raffle. Twenty-five collectors will receive a linked L1 Edition artwork by Muhju, minted on Ethereum and delivered automatically to winners after the drawing. The L1 Edition represents a deeper connection to the Renaissance 2.0 movement, with only 25 editions in existence.Beyond the raffle, holders receive:- Priority early access to future Muhju drops- Invitations to exclusive exhibitions and Renaissance 2.0 events- Membership in a curated Collector’s Network of 99 individuals, unlocking private channels, collaborative opportunities, and direct engagement with the artistMinting DetailsEntry into the Renaissance 2.0 universe via the Cendre Bracelet begins this month:Whitelist Mint: January 13 at 6:00 PM CETPublic Mint: January 14 at 6:00 PM CETAbout the ArtistMuhju is a Swiss architect and illustrator based in Zurich, best known for his distinctive artistic philosophy, Renaissance 2.0. Drawing inspiration from antiquity, including ancient Greece and Rome, as well as the Renaissance and Baroque eras, he reimagines classical grandeur through a digital-first lens.Working across 3D modeling tools, design pipelines, and 2D digital painting, Muhju synthesizes traditional aesthetics with contemporary techniques, creating works that feel both timeless and distinctly modern.His art has been exhibited globally in cities such as Rome, Milan, New York, Seoul, Paris, and Bangkok. His work has also drawn the attention of notable patrons, including the historic Medici Family of Florence, who have collected his pieces and commissioned original designs.About Art FungibleFounded in 2021, Art Fungible operates on a simple belief: access to art collecting should not be reserved for the ultra-wealthy. Positioned at the intersection of art and technology, Art Fungible leverages blockchain innovation to expand accessibility, offering a new ecosystem where exceptional artworks become shareable, collectible, and reachable for every art enthusiast.

