West Norwegian Fjords piloting the Climate Action Toolkit

UNESCO and its Advisory Bodies, ICCROM, ICOMOS and IUCN, have launched the first field pilot of the Climate Action Toolkit for World Heritage (CAT) in the West Norwegian Fjords – Geirangerfjord and Nærøyfjord, a World Heritage property known for its exceptional natural beauty and striking geological formations shaped by successive glaciations.

This work advances the Policy Document on Climate Action for World Heritage, adopted by the General Assembly of States Parties in 2023, and demonstrates how World Heritage properties can take a proactive role in climate mitigation and adaptation.

Developed jointly by UNESCO, ICCROM, ICOMOS and IUCN, and supported to date by the Governments of Australia and Norway, the Climate Action Toolkit for World Heritage is designed to help site managers integrate climate-risk assessment, adaptation and mitigation strategies, as well as strengthened awareness-raising, directly into their management systems.

The draft Toolkit is being pilot tested in the West Norwegian Fjords, one of the world’s most iconic fjord landscapes, characterised by sheer rock walls, deep glacially carved valleys, and numerous waterfalls. The fjord region embodies both the challenges and opportunities of climate action for heritage.

Glaciers are a central feature of the fjord system and serve as visible indicators of the accelerating pace of climate change. The associated cultural landscapes are particularly vulnerable, while marine and terrestrial ecosystems play a crucial role in carbon storage, notably through deep fjord sediments and vegetation. These elements highlight the site’s global importance and the need to strengthen its protection.

The pilot has included site visits to observe climate impacts, the use of the Enhancing Our Heritage Toolkit 2.0, and workshops with national, regional and local stakeholders to test and refine the draft CAT methodology. This work is undertaken in close collaboration with the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage, the Norwegian Environment Agency, the Nærøyfjorden World Heritage Park, the Geirangerfjord World Heritage Foundation, and local municipal and county partners.

Recent scientific surveys have uncovered multiple areas with healthy cold-water corals within the fjords. Several species of stone corals, sea fans and soft corals were found, including some rare species. These discoveries add further depth to the rich natural heritage of the fjords and reinforce the need for climate-informed management approaches that safeguard vulnerable and largely unexplored marine ecosystems. The findings also highlight the growing role World Heritage sites can play in expanding scientific understanding of climate-sensitive biodiversity.

The insights gained from the West Norwegian Fjords will inform further refinements of the Climate Action Toolkit, supporting World Heritage properties worldwide in translating global climate policy into practical, site-level action and strengthening their contribution to a more climate-resilient future. The pilot will be followed by additional testing cases in 2026, made possible through the generous support of the Governments of Norway, Australia and the Netherlands.