Quiet Lab Launches New Adjustable Mouthpiece to Help Couples End 'Sleep Divorce'
The Quiet Lab Mouthpiece Uses Precision Adjustment to Stop Snoring at the Source, Helping Partners Return to a Shared Bedroom.
For many people, snoring is more than just a nightly annoyance. It can lead to exhaustion, frustration, and a feeling of distance between partners. The Quiet Lab mouthpiece is designed to address this by using a simple, non-invasive method to keep the airway open during sleep, allowing for quieter, more restful nights.
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Snoring happens when the muscles in the throat relax and narrow the airway, causing the soft tissues to vibrate. The Quiet Lab mouthpiece works by gently holding the lower jaw slightly forward. Because the tongue is connected to the lower jaw, this small movement pulls the tongue forward as well, opening up the airway and stopping the vibrations that cause snoring.
What makes the Quiet Lab Plus different from basic mouthguards is its ability to be adjusted. Users can move the jaw forward in small, 1.5mm steps, which is called "titration." This allows each person to find the exact setting that stops their snoring without causing discomfort to their jaw. Some people may only need a small adjustment, while others may need a bit more. The ability to fine-tune the fit makes the device more comfortable and effective over the long term.
The mouthpiece is made from a medical-grade, BPA-free material called EVA, which is the same material used in many sports mouthguards. It uses a simple "boil-and-bite" method to create a custom fit. Users soften the device in warm water, then bite down gently to create a mold of their own teeth. This personalized fit helps distribute pressure evenly, reducing the risk of sore spots.
Recent surveys show that the impact of poor sleep is widespread. Data from 2025 and 2026 indicates that 7 out of 10 employed people have taken sick leave due to poor sleep. The average person loses nearly three nights of restorative sleep every week. 31% of American adults have tried sleeping in separate rooms from their partner to get better rest. 50% of partners admit to feeling unexplained resentment toward a spouse who snores.
For many, this separation is a strain on their relationship. What starts as a practical solution to get some rest can slowly turn into a loss of intimacy and connection. Couples who sleep apart report feeling less spontaneous affection and a sense of living like roommates rather than partners. The Quiet Lab mouthpiece aims to be a bridge back to shared intimacy by removing the noise that causes the split.
For people with mild-to-moderate snoring, the Quiet Lab mouthpiece offers a simpler option compared to bulky CPAP machines, which many users find difficult to tolerate. While CPAP is a standard treatment for severe sleep apnea, many people stop using it because the mask is uncomfortable, the machine is noisy, or they feel claustrophobic.
Mandibular advancement devices, like the Quiet Lab mouthpiece, have been shown in clinical studies to have higher long-term adherence rates. This means people are more likely to use them consistently, leading to better results over time. The device is also portable, making it easy to take while traveling, so users can maintain their sleep routine even when away from home. Quiet Lab recommends that new users give themselves a few nights to adjust to the mouthpiece. Mild jaw soreness is common at first as the muscles adapt to the new position. If discomfort persists, users can reduce the advancement by one click and try again after a few nights.
Proper care also extends the life of the device. Users should rinse the mouthpiece each morning with cool water and clean it with a soft toothbrush and non-abrasive soap. Weekly cleaning with an ultrasonic cleaner or a specialized soak is also recommended to keep the device fresh and free from bacteria. Quiet Lab mouthpiece add a soft brush with every order made by customers.
billy ben
Quiet lab mouthpiece
+234 816 080 8426
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