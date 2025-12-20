Public urged to use NHS as normal over weekend of strike action

The NHS is reminding the public to continue coming forward for care as normal over the last 2 days of strike action this weekend.

This period of industrial action by resident doctors began at 7am on Wednesday 17 November and will continue until 7am on Monday 22 November.

Despite rising flu cases and other winter pressures, NHS teams have been doing all they can to minimise disruption to patients during the strike, and plans are in place to continue life-saving care, while keeping as much routine care and scheduled operations going as possible.

Latest figures show flu cases in hospital reached 3,140 by the end of last week – the highest ever for this time of year and up 18% on the week before – but there are welcome signs that the rise in hospital cases is slowing.

The NHS continues to offer free flu jabs in community pop-up clinics, such as Christmas markets, shopping centres and sports matches, in the lead up to Christmas and new year.

People who need emergency medical care should continue to use 999 or come forward to A&E as normal. For less urgent but serious situations, the public should use 111 online as the first port of call so that they can be directed to the best place for their needs.

Patients should attend any planned appointments unless they have been contacted to reschedule.

As ever, GP practices, pharmacies and urgent and emergency care services continue to be available for those who need them.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England National Medical Director, said: “Despite this being an extremely difficult time for the NHS to be facing industrial action, staff are yet again working tirelessly to keep care going, and the public should be reassured that services remain up and running this weekend.

“I want to thank all the staff who are going over and above to cover for those who are striking and ensure that patients get the care they need.

“If you have a life-threatening emergency, please call 999, and for anything else please use NHS 111 as your first port of call so you can be directed to the best place, or visit your GP or local pharmacy who remain open.

“And vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from getting sick with flu, so if you’re eligible, please come forward for a jab, it’s not too late”.