Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
- FDA Publish Date:
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Shellfish
Contaminants
- Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Product may have been prepared, packed, or held under conditions whereby they may have become exposed to very low levels of cesium-137 (Cs-137)
- Company Name:
- Direct Source Seafood LLC
- Brand Name:
Brand Name(s)
Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro
- Product Description:
Product Description
Company Announcement
December 19, 2025, Direct Source Seafood LLC, Bellevue, WA, is recalling approximately 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp, imported from Indonesia, sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium-137 (Cs-137).
Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.
The recalled frozen raw shrimp products are as follows, as shown in the images further below:
Retailer
Brand
Product Size
UPC Code
Best By Date
Store Locations
Dates of Sale
Price Chopper
Market 32
1-lb bags
0 41735
04/22/27,
CT, MA, NH, NY, PA, and VT
After July 11, 2025
Jewel-Osco
Waterfront Bistro
2-lb bags
021130
APR 25,
CO, IA, ID, IL, IN,
On or after June 30,2025
The FDA is actively investigating reports of Cs-137 contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products manufactured in Indonesia by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods). As noted in the FDA statement issued on 10/7/25: “At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the U.S. marketplace.”
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Consumers who have purchased affected shrimp should not consume the product and should dispose of or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 425-455-2291 Monday-Friday, 8am-5 pm PST.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.