Ion Power leverages Calicat's Testing and Modeling as a Service (TMaaS) to develop high performance recycled membranes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ion Power has purified and manufactured a new membrane made solely from end-of-life NAFION water electrolysis membranes using continuous roll to roll coating equipment. Production by Ion Power, with 3rd party testing performed at Calicat, has confirmed membrane durability at current densities above 2.2A/cm2 and temperatures up to 80 ºC at ambient pressure. Measurements of the fluoride release rate and gas crossover during the testing period match pristine NAFION materials. Future work will move this product beyond the prototype stage and will leverage Calicat’s high capacity of cell testing at both ambient and differential pressure to accelerate Ion Power’s product development. Ion Power will further improve the performance of the membrane to match current industry benchmarks and scale the process to commercial volume. "We are eager to work with Ion Power, a world-class membrane manufacturer, to accelerate the development of advanced, low-cost materials for the Hydrogen industry at a time when the whole sector must reduce costs" says Jim Disanto, business development lead and board director at Calicat ( California Catalysts , Inc.). Stephen Grot, President of Ion Power added, “I was very impressed with the quality of the testing facility that the Calicat team has assembled. They have a very insightful team with a full battery of electrochemical characterization tools that has helped our membrane development efforts immensely.”Calicat offers testing and modelling as a service (TMaaS) for the PEM industry with more capacity and testing capability than any other service provider. See testing-modelling https://calicat.com/testing-modelling/ ) for more details. This work at Ion Power is supported under DOE SBIR Phase II Award number DE-SC0023826.About California CatalystsCalifornia Catalysts is the world’s premier developer of advanced materials and stack components for low-cost hydrogen production at scale. Based on years of scientific research at Caltech funded by the Department of Energy, Calicat uses AI alongside proprietary material testing methods to discover and evaluate low-cost electrocatalysts, dramatically increasing the pace of sustainable material development and reducing costs by orders of magnitude. Learn more at https://calicat.com

