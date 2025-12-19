Forbes Technology Council Appoints Dileep Kumar Rai to Lead Supply Chain Group

Dileep Rai

Rai will lead an invitation-only group of senior executives focused on AI, cloud ERP, and building resilient, intelligent supply chains.

Supply chains now sit at the intersection of technology, operations, and trust. This group will focus on sharing proven, real-world practices for building resilient and intelligent supply chains.” — Dileep Kumar Rai, Manager, Oracle Cloud Technology, HBG

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dileep Kumar Rai, Manager, Oracle Cloud Technology at Hachette Book Group (HBG), has been selected by Forbes Technology Council to lead its newly formed Supply Chain Group. Forbes Technology Council Groups are invitation-only, expert-led virtual communities that bring together senior technology executives to exchange insights and best practices.

The Supply Chain Group focuses on how modern enterprises are transforming supply chains through cloud ERP platforms, AI-driven demand forecasting, real-time data visibility, and resilient operating models. The Group is available exclusively to members of Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community composed of CIOs, CTOs, and senior technology leaders across industries.

“It’s an honor to welcome Dileep Kumar Rai as the new head of the Supply Chain Group,” said John-Mark Davidson, Director of Member Connections for Forbes Councils. “Dileep brings deep, hands-on experience in enterprise technology and a thoughtful, practitioner-focused perspective on how supply chains are evolving into strategic, intelligent systems.”

“I’m honored to lead the Supply Chain Group and to collaborate with such a distinguished group of technology leaders,” said Rai. “Today’s supply chains sit at the intersection of technology, operations, and trust. My goal is to create a practitioner-driven space where members move beyond theory to share what’s actually working to build resilient, intelligent, and future-ready supply chains.”

