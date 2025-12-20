California Lender Launches No-Down-Payment Program for Cost-Burdened Renters

how to buy a house with no money down in california

California renters can now buy homes with no money down as lender covers entire down payment through lender-paid grants up to $37,474

CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Legislative Analyst's Office reports that buyers need $221,000 in annual income to qualify for a mid-tier California home. The state's median household income is $102,000. U.S. Census Bureau data shows 1.6 million rental households spend over 50% of their income on rent alone.- California's housing market presents severe challenges:- Home prices are more than twice the national average- Bottom-tier California homes cost 30% more than mid-tier homes nationally- Monthly payments for homeownership have increased 74% since January 2020- Average hourly wages have grown only 25% in the same periodHow the Program WorksQualified borrowers receive a lender-paid grant covering the entire down payment on FHA and conventional loans, allowing buyers to purchase a home with no money down. The grant requires no repayment and carries no income restrictions beyond standard loan qualification."California renters paying $2,800 monthly would have a very difficult time saving $20,000 for a down payment when they're already stretched thin by rent costs," said Rodney Roloff, Owner/Broker at A Good Lender Grant AmountsThe lender-paid grant covers the minimum required down payment. That's 3.5% for FHA loans and 3% for conventional loans. On a $500,000 home, this provides $17,500 in immediate assistance with no repayment obligation.The program provides 3.5% of the sales price for FHA loans, reaching up to $29,146 in high-cost counties like Los Angeles and Alameda. Buyers needing loans above FHA limits can use conventional financing with 3% assistance up to $37,474.Borrowers cover closing costs separately. Seller credits or family gifts can pay for these costs.Eligibility RequirementsBorrowers must meet standard FHA or conventional loan qualification requirements, including credit score, debt-to-income ratio, and employment verification.The program covers primary residences statewide: single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. Properties must meet standard appraisal and inspection requirements. The program excludes investment properties and second homes. There are no geographic restrictions within California.AvailabilityThe program is available immediately statewide. Eligible borrowers can learn more and apply here About A Good LenderA Good Lender (NMLS #1692403) is a California-licensed mortgage broker serving homebuyers throughout the state since 1985. The company specializes in finding innovative solutions for homebuyers and cost-burdened renters. More information is available at https://agoodlender.com SourcesCalifornia Legislative Analyst's Office, California Housing Affordability Tracker, Q3 2025lao.ca.gov/LAOEconTax/Article/Detail/793U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey 2024 1-Year Estimates, September 2025census.gov/programs-surveys/acs/news/data-releases.html

