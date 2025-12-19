Whistleblower Office announces new digital Form 211

IR-2025-123, Dec. 19, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service Whistleblower Office today announced that it is making it easier for whistleblowers to report tax noncompliance to the IRS with the launch of the new digital Form 211, Application for Award for Original Information.

With the launch of digital Form 211, individuals can now quickly and securely provide information electronically to the Whistleblower Office. Digital submissions reduce transcription errors and costs and further IRS agency-wide efforts to digitize paper forms.

“Enhancing the taxpayer experience is one of the top priorities of the IRS Whistleblower Office,” said Acting Whistleblower Office Director Erick Martinez. “With the launch of the digital Form 211, whistleblowers can easily share what they know with the IRS from their phone or laptop.”

Whistleblowers help ensure fairness in our tax system and have made a significant positive impact to our nation by providing information regarding noncompliance and fraudulent activity, resulting in billions of dollars collected.

Since 2007, the Whistleblower Office has awarded over $1.4 billion to whistleblowers based on the collection of more than $7.86 billion attributable to whistleblower-provided information. Whistleblower information that is specific, timely, credible and relevant is an important component of effective tax administration as it bolsters the fair and efficient enforcement of tax laws.

America’s tax system is built on the principle of voluntary compliance, where taxpayers file tax returns and pay their taxes in a timely and accurate manner. Voluntary compliance is improved by the knowledge that noncompliance with tax laws will be addressed through examinations, collection activities and criminal investigations.

The IRS Whistleblower Office will continue to accept Forms 211 submitted by mail, however, encourages the use of the new electronic form. For additional information, visit the Whistleblower Office on IRS.gov.