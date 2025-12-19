Commissioner Sid Miller Readies Significant STAR Fund Disbursement for Flood-Impacted Texas Producers

AUSTIN— Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced today that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is readying disbursement of up to $600,000 in total aid to Texas agriculture producers who have applied to the agency’s State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund after devastating floods swept across rural communities this summer.

“The STAR Fund provides a lifeline to get Texans back on their feet,” Commissioner Miller said. “My message to producers is simple: at the TDA, we’ve got your back. This rollout is among the largest our STAR Fund has ever seen, and it’s all thanks to the generous donations.”

Last summer flooding swept across Central Texas, unleashing catastrophic damage on ranches and fields, while infrastructure was destroyed or severely damaged. Six months later, producers continue to rebuild vital production infrastructure.

The STAR Fund, supported by private donations at no cost to taxpayers, provides disaster recovery assistance to eligible farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses with rebuilding and relief needs. STAR Fund grants are available only to eligible agriculture operations for rebuilding fence lines, repairing barns, replacing equipment, and restoring lost forage and feed supplies.

To qualify, an operation must be in a county listed in the Texas Governor’s disaster declaration. This summer a disaster declaration was issued for counties Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Edwards, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lampasas, Llano, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, Menard, Real, Reeves, San Saba, Schleicher, Sutton, Tom Green, Travis, Uvalde, and Williamson due to severe and historic flooding.

Every applicant to STAR Fund is eligible for up to $8,000 in grant relief. The TDA received 75 applicants by the November 30th deadline. Not all will qualify or have applied for the full amount, but the agency anticipates most applicants will be eligible.

“Under my watch, TDA will keep fighting for every resource needed to help our producers rebuild when disaster strikes,” Commissioner Miller added. “From hurricanes to wildfires, from droughts to flooding — we’ve seen it all, and the Texas Department of Agriculture will always stand ready to back Texas farmers and ranchers.”

For more information about the STAR Fund, click here.