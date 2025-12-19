Submit Release
Armstrong issues statement on U.S. Army Corps releasing final EIS for Dakota Access Pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement today after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on the Dakota Access Pipeline, recommending that pipeline operations be maintained and the easement to cross Lake Oahe be reinstated.

“This is great news for North Dakota and brings us one step closer to putting an end to this prolonged, unnecessary and politicized process,” Armstrong said. “From the beginning, the state has urged the Corps to follow the law, facts, science and common sense. After eight years of operating safely, the Dakota Access Pipeline has become an essential part of our nation's energy infrastructure. Its continued operation will ensure energy security and affordability for the country while providing positive economic impact that touches every North Dakotan.”

