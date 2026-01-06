Alliant Partners With Proximic by Comscore to Help Marketers Maximize Audience Scale With Predictive Audiences

500 Segments Built on Transaction Data are Now Available within Data Partner Network

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, a premier independent people-based data partner, today announced that it has partnered with Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) and a leading provider of audience and content targeting solutions for programmatic activation.

Through this partnership, 500 of Alliant’s predictive audiences, covering a range of segments across the Automotive, CPG, Pets, Retail, Political and Travel verticals, are now available within Proximic by Comscore’s Data Partner Network. This new AI-powered initiative enables third-party data providers to convert ID-based datasets into scalable, privacy-centric audiences using Proximic by Comscore’s proprietary AI predictive technology.

“Successful advertising relies on as much signal and insight as possible, and the combination of Proximic by Comscore’s industry-leading contextual engine and Alliant’s proven audience insights should be a winning formula for campaign performance,” said Jess Trainor, Head of Partnerships at Proximic by Comscore. “We are excited to see how advertisers make use of these new capabilities and drive higher-performing campaigns now, and into the future.”

Alliant’s audiences are built on verified transactional data and advanced modeling and are used by thousands of advertisers across dozens of buying platforms. In combining these accurate, transparent audiences with the Proximic by Comscore natural language process capabilities, advertisers will unlock new levels of performance within contextual targeting.

“Advertisers will always need data-driven solutions, even as technology evolves and economic conditions change,” said Scarlett Shipp, CEO of Alliant. “When high-quality data fuels contextual targeting, campaigns perform better, media dollars work harder, and brands connect more meaningfully with the right consumers. We’re excited to work with Proximic by Comscore to make Alliant’s predictive audiences more readily available across the ecosystem.”

The 500 Alliant audiences join 440 predictive audiences from Alliant-owned AnalyticsIQ that are already available within Proximic by Comscore’s Data Partner Network. Alliant acquired AnalyticsIQ, an innovator in predictive analytics and people-based marketing data, in June 2025, expanding its suite of people-based marketing data and analytics solutions.

About Alliant

Alliant is the people-based data partner that helps marketers understand not only what consumers do, but why they do it. By combining rich transactional data with psychology-driven insight, Alliant provides a complete view of consumer behavior — enabling more meaningful campaigns that anticipate both actions and motivations. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and Alliant continually validates its people, processes, and data through certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset. Trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent data partner, Alliant brings a human element to modern data solutions.

